Immersion Recovery Center Now In-Network with Optum, Expanding Access to Quality Addiction Treatment Services

BOYNTON BEACH, FLORIDA , UNITED STATES , November 8, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Immersion Recovery Center is excited to announce a new partnership with Optum, part of the UnitedHealth Group. This partnership signifies a milestone that dramatically broadens access to critical recovery resources and quality care.

Becoming an in-network provider with Optum means that Addiction Treatment at Immersion Recovery Center is now more accessible and affordable for individuals who have insurance plans under Optum's umbrella. The collaboration ensures fewer financial barriers to accessing top-tier recovery services, highlighting both organizations' commitment to providing client-centered care.

"Attaining in-network status with Optum signifies Immersion Recovery Center's dedication to delivering high-quality care throughout the treatment process and after discharge," stated Josh Foster, COO of Guardian Recovery Network, the parent organization of Immersion Recovery Center. "Optum maintains one of the nation's most stringent sets of criteria for provider inclusion. The inclusion of Immersion Recovery Center in Optum's extensive provider network underscores the substantial efforts we have made over the past decade to offer top-tier care to individuals facing substance use disorders in South Florida. We are very proud of this accomplishment and look forward to serving Optum’s members."

Increasing Access to Effective Addiction Treatment

The in-network contract with Optum comes at a time when national trends and statistics show a daunting increase in substance use disorders and a clear need for more inclusive, accessible treatment options. The partnership underscores Immersion Recovery Center's dedication to addressing these challenges head-on, armed with advanced treatment protocols, an expert team of addiction specialists, and now, a more extensive network through insurance support.

For existing or potential clients and their families, this announcement serves as an assurance that the journey to recovery, while deeply personal, doesn't have to be navigated alone or be prohibitive due to cost. Immersion Recovery Center's newly established relationship with Optum opens doors immediately for enrollees of eligible health plans, inviting more individuals into a space of healing and hope.

About Immersion Recovery Center

Immersion Recovery Center is at the forefront of addiction treatment, offering a unique blend of therapeutic modalities, relapse prevention, and ongoing support. Their multidisciplinary approach, custom-tailored programs, and steadfast commitment to client-centric care stand testament to their mission: guiding clients toward lasting recovery and a renewed sense of purpose.

About

For more than 15 years, Guardian Recovery Network has earned a positive reputation for its world-class drug and alcohol treatment facilities. Our programs tackle addiction on every level — physical, mental, emotional and spiritual. We believe that this holistic approach to recovery gives clients the absolute best chance at transforming their lives. We offer programs for every phase of the recovery journey including professional interventions, medical detox, residential inpatient treatment, partial hospitalization, intensive outpatient programs and continued after care. In our extensive experience, we have come to understand the critical importance of having a multi-phased, long-term approach to recovery that offers clients a complete pathway for healing. At the same time, we recognize that every individual is unique, so we custom tailor each individual’s recovery journey based on their own personal needs. Our facilities can be found in multiple states across the United States. Every one of our facilities boasts beautiful, modern, serene environments conducive to the recovery journey. They are strategically located in strong recovery communities where individuals can build a sturdy sober support group. Our doctors, clinicians, therapists, nurses and staff are selected with extreme care to ensure our clients are treated by compassionate, empathetic and highly experienced professionals. By pursuing healing at a Guardian Recovery Network facility, you or your loved one will be given every tool necessary to create beautiful lives in long-term recovery.

