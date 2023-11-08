DHEC Receives $1 Million EPA Grant to Extend Efforts for Advancing Environmental Justice in South Carolina

FOR IMMEDIATE RELEASE:

Nov. 8, 2023

COLUMBIA, S.C. ― The South Carolina Department of Health and Environmental Control (DHEC) is the recipient of a $1 million grant from the U.S. Environmental Protection Agency (EPA) to continue the agency’s Environmental Justice efforts in South Carolina. This is the largest amount of federal funding for Environmental Justice initiatives that DHEC has received to date.

DHEC will use this funding to hold hyper-local training programs in underserved communities, with the purpose of helping these community members better prepare for, respond to, and recover from disasters such as hurricanes, flooding, chemical releases and pandemics. These communities will be located in North Charleston, Greenville and Columbia.

“Environmental Justice is focused on ensuring all people have the equal right to be protected from environmental pollution and natural disasters, no matter where they live,” said Keisha Long, DHEC’s Environmental Justice Coordinator. “Our work, which is supported by these federal grants, is driven by that principle ― that no community or neighborhood should be left behind when it comes to environmental impacts. All South Carolinians deserve to live in a clean and healthy environment.”

DHEC and its partners will work together to communicate and then apply the principles of Community-Managed Disaster Risk Reduction (CDMRR) training in the form of a field practicum. The grant partners include Lowcountry Alliance for Model Communities (LAMC), Clemson University: College of Behavioral, Social and Health Sciences, College of Charleston: Center for Coastal Environmental & Human Health, and the University of South Carolina: Arnold School of Public Health.

The field practicum takes the information taught in a classroom setting and puts it into practice. An action planning session typically follows the field practicum. The overall goals are to empower Environmental Justice communities to develop disaster resiliency plans and build capacity to better prepare for, respond to, and recover from disasters. Materials will be made available to other stakeholders to assist them in completing these efforts.

"This effort focuses on those areas of South Carolina with the highest risk for disasters, where there is high vulnerability and low capacity,” said Dr. Dan Kilpatrick, with the University of South Carolina: Arnold School of Public Health. “Our risk-based approach with EJ communities means the impact of these efforts helps support those communities with the greatest potential for disaster coupled with greatest opportunity for resilience."

DHEC has been holding similar Environmental Justice training sessions in disadvantaged communities since 2020.

The EPA also has awarded $500,000 to LAMC for its Environmental Justice efforts. LAMC has been a key partner working with DHEC on various Environmental Justice initiatives. Earlier this year, DHEC presented Omar Muhammad, co-executive director of LAMC, with DHEC’s Community Star Award for his leadership and outreach in raising awareness about Environmental Justice issues.

"LAMC looks forward to expanding the EJ Strong project throughout South Carolina to identify opportunities to engage communities in meaningful ways, educate ourselves and the community about concerns identified by the residents, and train residents to become advocates to advance the solutions they seek through collective action informed by a broad range of perspectives,” said Muhammad.

DHEC’s Environmental Justice program is housed with the Office of Environmental Affairs and dedicates itself to “the fair treatment and meaningful involvement of people of all races, cultures and income with respect to the development, adoption, implementation and enforcement of environmental laws, regulations and policies in working towards increasing prosperity of all South Carolinians.”

To learn more about DHEC’s Environmental Justice program, including a history and overview, visit scdhec.gov/environment/environmentaljustice.

