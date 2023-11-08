COOKIE POP and CANDY POP To Launch Gingerbread House Giveaway For #GIVINGTUESDAY Featuring Signature Holiday Flavors

Cookie Pop Iced Gingerbread and Candy Pop Peppermint Hot Chocolate Hit Retailers Nationwide Ahead of the Holiday Season, benefitting Ryan Seacrest Foundation

We are thrilled to reintroduce our special edition holiday flavors this year and continue supporting the incredible efforts of the Ryan Seacrest Foundation, and launch the Gingerbread House Giveaway.” — Adam Cohen, CMO, SNAX-Sational Brands Group

ORLANDO, FL, UNITED STATES, November 8, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Celebrate this Holiday Season with the return of SNAX-Sational Brands’ signature special edition holiday flavors -- Cookie Pop Popcorn Iced Gingerbread and Candy Pop Popcorn Peppermint Hot Chocolate -- to support their annual #GivingTuesday campaign benefitting the Ryan Seacrest Foundation. For Holiday 2023, the brand is launching a Gingerbread House Contest Giveaway, engaging consumers on social media to partake in a family-friendly activity to raise awareness for the foundation and their work, to kick off November 6th and run through the end of year, amplified on November 28th for #GivingTuesday.

The limited edition seasonal flavors are offered in 5.25oz size bags and available for purchase at Kroger, Publix, Save-A-Lot, Safeway, Albertsons, H.E.B., Shoprite, and more, currently on shelves ($4.29 - $4.79). Available at all retail locations that carry Cookie, Candy, and Cereal Pop, plus E-comm at www.cookiepopcandypop.com

These delicious two seasonal flavors are back due to consumer demand, originally inspired by signature holiday treats and desserts - Frosting, Gingerbread Cookies, Peppermint Candies, and Hot Chocolate. The indulgent combinations of Iced Gingerbread and Peppermint Hot Chocolate, combined with Cookie Pop and Candy Pop’s delicious non-GMO popcorn, make for the perfect holiday snack offering to family and friends. Plus, it remains guilt-free at only 150 calories per serving.

Cookie Pop and Candy Pop are not only delicious on their own, but also elevate your holiday treats and beverages. With dessert creations like White Chocolate Peppermint Candy Pop Bark, Holiday Popcorn Cake Pops and Gingerbread Shortbread Blondie Bars to Spiked Frozen Hot Chocolate and Frozen Ginger Chai Chocolate Shakes, these custom recipes will be sure to win over friends and family this season. Click here for full recipes: https://www.cookiepopcandypop.com/pages/recipes

This year, SNAX-Sational is launching a Gingerbread House Contest Giveaway timed to #GivingTuesday to allow their customers to partake in the fun, driving a social media campaign with at-home Gingerbread kits utilizing the popcorn. The winner gets a 6 month supply of their favorite flavor plus the gratitude for supporting this great cause. The goal is to spread awareness for Ryan Seacrest Foundation through the #GivingTuesday campaign and Gingerbread House holiday giveaway contest. To enter, Click Here: Contest Link.

SNAX-Sational Brands relationship with the Ryan Seacrest Foundation, now in its third year, is committed to supporting the RSF non-profit organization dedicated to inspiring today’s youth through entertainment and education-focused initiatives. RSF’s first initiative is to build broadcast media centers, named Seacrest Studios, within pediatric hospitals for patients to explore the creative realms of radio, television, and new media.

GivingTuesday is a global generosity movement that unleashes the power of people and organizations to transform their communities and the world. A portion of the proceeds from retail sales and at cookiepopcandypop.com will be donated to the Ryan Seacrest Foundation. This non-profit is dedicated to inspiring today’s youth through entertainment and education-focused initiatives in children’s hospitals nationwide.

SNAX-Sational Brands’ premiere power duo Cookie Pop and Candy Pop, continues to be the innovative popcorn snacking leader combining everyone’s favorite things - ready-to-eat popcorn featuring America’s cookie and candy favorites, yielding the perfect, must-have snack creation. The better-for-you snack is made 100% in the U.S. with non-GMO corn, is low in sodium, and only 150 calories per serving. The popular, low-calorie, cookie or candy-coated line was named a “Top 20 Snack” by Buzzfeed and continues to garner attention amongst consumers, media, and celebrities, such as Cardi B., Kourtney Kardashian, Lance Bass, Kevin Hart, Mario Lopez, and David Dobrik.

“We are incredibly grateful to SNAX-Sational Brands for their ongoing support of the foundation and our 13 Seacrest Studios across the country,” notes Meredith Seacrest, Executive Director & COO for RSF. “Brands like theirs help in our mission to bring positive and uplifting experiences to patients and their families while in the hospital. They aid us as we maintain ever-changing technology in our current studios and as we continue to build new studios in hospitals across the United States.”

ABOUT THE RYAN SEACREST FOUNDATION

The Ryan Seacrest Foundation (RSF) is a non-profit 501(c)(3) dedicated to inspiring today’s youth through entertainment and education-focused initiatives. RSF’s primary initiative is to build broadcast media centers — Seacrest Studios — within pediatric hospitals for patients to explore the creative realms of radio, television, and new media. Founded in 2009, RSF currently has Seacrest Studios at hospitals in Atlanta, Boston, Charlotte, Cincinnati, Dallas, Denver, Orange County, Philadelphia, Washington D.C., Nashville, Orlando, Memphis, and Queens. A new studio is scheduled to open later this year in Salt Lake City, UT at Primary Children’s Hospital. For more information, visit www.ryanseacrestfoundation.org.

ABOUT COOKIE POP, CANDY POP, CEREAL POP

SNAX-Sational Brand's premiere popcorn brands are composed of the popular Cookie Pop and Candy Pop varieties. Since its debut, it has become America’s #1 popcorn brand, featuring flavors Cookie Pop made with OREO® cookie pieces, Cookie Pop made with NUTTER BUTTER® and Cookie Pop made with CHIPS AHOY!® cookie pieces, Candy Pop made with M&M’s® Minis candy pieces, Candy Pop made with SNICKERS®, Candy Pop made with Sour Patch Kids®, Candy Pop made with TWIX® candy pieces, and Candy Pop made with Butterfinger® candy pieces. They are the leader in the industry as a sweet & savory pioneer, combining delicious signature candy flavors and cookie coatings with low-sodium, non-GMO corn, at only 150 calories per serving. With retail partners such as Kroger, Publix, Save-A-Lot, Safeway, Albertsons, H.E.B.Shoprite. Visit www.cookiepopcandypop.com for full store locator. SNAX-Sational Brands Group premier popcorn brand also introduced its newest portfolio expansion in February 2023, Cereal Pop, joining sister brands Cookie Pop and Candy Pop, featuring instant flavor Cereal Pop made with FRUITY PEBBLES® and Cereal Pop made with COCOA PEBBLES®.