STOCKHOLDER ALERT: Abbott Cooper PLLC Continues Investigation Into Possible Violations Of Fiduciary Duty By The Board Of LL Flooring Holdings, Inc.

STAMFORD, Conn., Nov. 08, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Abbott Cooper PLLC is investigating LL Flooring Holdings, Inc. (NYSE: LL) (“LL Flooring” or the “Company”) on behalf of the Company’s investors.

The investigation seeks to determine whether LL Flooring’s stockholders have been injured due to any violations of fiduciary duty, including in connection with the failure of LL Flooring’s board of directors to engage with F9 Investments, LLC and other potential acquirers in a timely manner.

LL Flooring stockholders are encouraged to contact Abbott Cooper PLLC by calling (475) 333-0674, emailing ac@abbottlawyer.com or visiting our website at www.abbottlawyer.com for additional information about this investigation as well as their legal rights and options.

Abbott Cooper PLLC is dedicated to shareholders’ rights and empowering shareholders through strategic counsel and legal advocacy. For additional information about Abbott Cooper PLLC, please visit www.abbottlawyer.com.

CONTACT:

Abbott Cooper PLLC

J. Abbott R. Cooper, Esq.

(475) 333-0674

www.abbottlawyer.com

Attorney advertising. Prior results do not guarantee a similar outcome.