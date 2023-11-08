Submit Release
New Book With Timely Post-Pandemic Social Skills Lessons To Help As The World Emerges From Forced Isolation

Front book cover of College of Life and Social Success

College of Life and Social Success

Joe Gallagher's new book is a collection of 101 helpful short stories to fill the communication and relationship skills learning gap created by a pandemic

Society today faces significant negativity, polarization, depression, and mental health issues. This book provides simple techniques to find happiness in everyday activities. Truly inspirational.”
— Catherine Dunham, President PatchPlus
MEDFORD, NEW JERSEY, UNITED STARES, November 8, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Joe Gallagher announces the release of COLLEGE of LIFE and SOCIAL SUCCESS, a new book helping, in a post-pandemic world, improve social skills which have always been the key to healthy relationships. Anxiety, depression, and loneliness are natural consequences of a society that has had to rely on social and digital media for human interactions rather than face-to-face. This book is for all ages but is particularly useful for young adults who have been forced to rely on virtual interactions at a stage of life when they would normally be developing face-to-face human interpersonal skills.

Walk confidently into a crowded room of strangers, learn to immediately be more interesting, be a friend that a friend would want to have, and live a life full of adventure with more meaningful relationships. The 101 short stories in this book provide simple actions that can be used to increase confidence, improve relationships, reduce social anxiety, and lead to a happier life.

