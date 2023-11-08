Le Vian Premieres November as Platinum Love Month

The Metal Of Love, Strength and Resilience

New York, NY, Nov. 08, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- As the pinnacle of the jewelry shopping season approaches, Le Vian, the celebrated New York-based celebrity jewelry brand, proudly proclaims November as "Platinum Love Month." During this extraordinary month-long celebration, Le Vian will captivate the hearts of jewelry lovers and connoisseurs, spotlighting the enduring qualities of platinum and the indomitable power of true love.



Le Vian Platinum Love Month 2023, a pioneering annual event, is poised to revolutionize the jewelry industry. This extraordinary campaign will be spearheaded by husband and wife influencers and will feature an inspiring sweepstakes, inviting couples to share their stories of love's unwavering strength, commencing this week.



The campaign will dominate all channels, taking over the realms of print, digital, social media, web, and streaming with the launch of the Platinum LOVE campaign in the first week of November. Le Vian's print campaign, in support of the Platinum Love initiative, will grace the pages of prestigious publications, including Town & Country, Harper's Bazaar, and Elle magazines, featuring striking two-page spreads.

Le Vian is also introducing #PlatinumLoveStories, where people around the world are sharing their personal Love Stories and entering for a chance to win a trip to LeVian's 2025 Red Carpet Revue.

In an exhilarating twist, Le Vian unveils a grand addition to Platinum Love Month – the Le Vian Gem & High Jewelry high-security traveling exhibition. This enchanting showcase will traverse 32 cities across the United States, offering audiences multi-million dollar collections of platinum, ranging from $2,000 to an astonishing $2 million. The exhibition will dazzle with one-of-a-kind natural color diamonds, precious and exotic gems, and exclusive hand-drawn design sketches, allowing collectors to craft their own unique Le Vian Platinum treasures. This also includes the launch of the newest edition Le Vian's 2023 High Jewelry Book Volume III debuting in November.



Eddie LeVian, the CEO of Le Vian, remarks, "Platinum embodies the pinnacle of quality and strength. Not only is it renowned for its unmatched ability to securely cradle precious gemstones, but it possesses a remarkable quality – it grows stronger with time, even when faced with adversity. Much like true love, which perseveres through challenges and remains eternal. This extraordinary property makes platinum the metal of choice for generational heirlooms."



Furthermore, platinum's purity, consisting of 95% pure platinum, distinguishes it as a unique precious metal. Le Vian takes this distinction even further, infusing cobalt into platinum to create Le Vian Platinum, elevating its innate resilience.



Thomas Bak, Head of Quality Assurance at Le Vian, elaborates, "Le Vian has redefined the purity of platinum. While most platinum in the jewelry market contains ruthenium or iridium for malleability, Le Vian Resilience Platinum incorporates a cobalt alloy for enhanced endurance."



The Le Vian Platinum Love Month collections are accessible to a wide audience, with prices starting at $1,199. For the discerning few, a limited number of high jewelry one-of-a-kind platinum masterpieces await, priced at an exquisite $1/4 million to $2 million.



As the Platinum Love Month unfolds, Le Vian invites all jewelry enthusiasts to immerse themselves in the world of platinum, love, and unparalleled resilience. Join us in celebrating the enduring qualities of this remarkable metal, which mirrors the strength of true love.



For more information and to participate in the Platinum Love Month campaign, visit our website [www.levian.com] or contact our nearest retailer.



