PAP Beneficiaries empowered to navigate the ‘World of Work’

Basseterre, St. Kitts (Ministry of Social Development and Gender Affairs): Over thirty beneficiaries of the Poverty Alleviation Programme (PAP) are better equipped to navigate the ‘World of Work’, after a three-week Job Training workshop which ran from October 17th – November 2nd, at the St. Johnston, Old Road, and Newtown Community Centres, and culminated with a closing ceremony at the NEMA Conference Room.

The workshop, hosted by the Ministry of Social Development & Gender Affairs in collaboration with the Ministry of Employment and Labour, covered several important topics, including Resume Preparation and Job Search, Workers Rights and the role of the Ministry of Employment and Labour, as well as Work Ethics and Guidelines to maintain a job, including punctuality, respect and good customer service. Role plays, simulation exercises and mock interviews also formed part of the training, as did an important session on Occupational Health and Safety, which allowed participants the opportunity to assess the hazards/safety features of local buildings.

Ms. Lucinda Francis, Head of Employment and Training at the Ministry of Employment & Labour, explained that the workshop was targeted to unemployed persons who were currently receiving the PAP stipend, but who were desirous of securing employment. Speaking at the close of the training, she noted, “The workshop was successful. There were lots of questions – it was very interactive, and the presentations were excellent. Participants learnt about rights and responsibilities, professional attire, and holiday pay, amongst other topics. The feedback received from the participants spoke to the training as being useful. Many indicated that the knowledge gained would help them find employment, and some have already received interviews”, she said.

The Ministry’s focal point for the Workshop, Case Manager Ms. Carisma Mulley, also endorsed this view, noting that the Ministry was happy to help unemployed persons ‘get a hand up’ and improve their employment prospects. “We had a good number of participants, and although we expected a bit more – those who attended were receptive and engaging. It was very successful”, she concluded, adding that the workshop formed part of the Case Management process for PAP beneficiaries.

An important aspect of the restructured PAP Programme, Case Management assists beneficiaries to improve their financial situation and eventually graduate from the Programme through important self-development exercises on Financial Education, Goal setting and Job/Interview training, amongst other topics.

The Ministry extends thanks to the facilitators and staff of the Ministry of Employment and Labour for their continued partnership in this national endeavour.