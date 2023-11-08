Toll Brothers Opens Haven Oaks Luxury Home Community in Orlando, Florida

ORLANDO, Fla., Nov. 08, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Toll Brothers, Inc. (NYSE:TOL), the nation’s leading builder of luxury homes, announced the opening of Haven Oaks, a new single-family home community in Orlando, Florida. Located off Holden Avenue just south of downtown Orlando, Haven Oaks will feature 43 home sites nestled among mature oak trees. The Toll Brothers Sales Center and model home is now open at 52 Overleaf Lane in Orlando.



Featuring an array of one- and two-story home designs, Haven Oaks offers flexible floor plans and options for personalization. Home designs range from 2,065 to 3,277+ square feet with 3 to 5 bedrooms, 2 to 4.5 baths, and 2- or 3-car garages. Each home is thoughtfully crafted with contemporary aesthetics and modern features, creating the perfect blend of style and functionality in this tranquil location. Home prices begin in the mid-$500,000s.

"We are excited to debut our Haven Oaks community in this prime Orlando location,” said Brock Fanning, Division President of Toll Brothers in Orlando. "Haven Oaks truly offers home buyers the best of everything with flexible home designs, numerous personalization options, and proximity to local conveniences."

Haven Oaks is located near shopping and dining, world-renowned attractions, and major employment centers. Toll Brothers residents in Haven Oaks will enjoy a convenient location near Interstates 4 and 408.

Home buyers will experience one-stop shopping at the Toll Brothers Design Studio. The state-of-the-art Design Studio allows home buyers to choose from a wide array of selections to personalize their dream home with the assistance of Toll Brothers professional Design Consultants.

For more information on Haven Oaks and Toll Brothers communities throughout Florida, call (877) 431-0444 or visit TollBrothers.com/Florida.





About Toll Brothers

Toll Brothers, Inc., a Fortune 500 Company, is the nation's leading builder of luxury homes. The Company was founded 56 years ago in 1967 and became a public company in 1986. Its common stock is listed on the New York Stock Exchange under the symbol “TOL.” The Company serves first-time, move-up, empty-nester, active-adult, and second-home buyers, as well as urban and suburban renters. Toll Brothers builds in over 60 markets in 24 states: Arizona, California, Colorado, Connecticut, Delaware, Florida, Georgia, Idaho, Illinois, Maryland, Massachusetts, Michigan, Nevada, New Jersey, New York, North Carolina, Oregon, Pennsylvania, South Carolina, Tennessee, Texas, Utah, Virginia, and Washington, as well as in the District of Columbia. The Company operates its own architectural, engineering, mortgage, title, land development, smart home technology, and landscape subsidiaries. The Company also develops master-planned and golf course communities as well as operates its own lumber distribution, house component assembly, and manufacturing operations.



Toll Brothers was named the #1 Home Builder in Fortune magazine’s 2023 survey of the World’s Most Admired Companies®, the eighth year it has been so honored. Toll Brothers has also been named Builder of the Year by Builder magazine and is the first two-time recipient of Builder of the Year from Professional Builder magazine. For more information visit TollBrothers.com.



©2023 Fortune Media IP Limited. All rights reserved. Used under license. Fortune and Fortune Media IP Limited are not affiliated with, and do not endorse the products or services of, Toll Brothers.

