Commencement of an official visit of the President of the Islamic Republic of Iran, Sayyid Ebrahim Raisi

TAJIKISTAN, November 8 - On November 8, the President of the Islamic Republic of Iran, His Excellency Mr. Sayyid Ebrahim Raisi, arrived on an official visit to Tajikistan.

The official welcoming ceremony of the President of the Islamic Republic of Iran was held at the square of the Palace of the Nation, which was festively decorated to welcome the guest.

The Founder of Peace and National Unity - Leader of the Nation, President of the Republic of Tajikistan, Honorable Emomali Rahmon, warmly welcomed the President of the Islamic Republic of Iran and invited him to the podium.

The welcoming ceremony was completed with the report of the commander of the honor guard, the performance of national anthems of the two countries, the passing of the heads of state in front of the ranks of the honor guard, the high-ranking guest paying respect to the Tajik state flag, getting acquainted with the official delegations of the two sides, and the marching of the honor guard units.