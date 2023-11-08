Ceremony of signing of new documents of cooperation between Tajikistan and Iran

TAJIKISTAN, November 8 - Following the meeting and negotiations of the highest level between Tajikistan and Iran a ceremony of signing of new cooperation documents took place with the participation of the heads of state Emomali Rahmon and Sayyid Ebrahim Raisi.

First, President of the Republic of Tajikistan Emomali Rahmon and President of the Islamic Republic of Iran Sayyid Ebrahim Raisi signed the Joint Communique of the President of the Republic Tajikistan and the President of the Islamic Republic of Iran.

Then, the following documents were signed in the presence of the Heads of State:

- Memorandum of Understanding between the Government of the Republic of Tajikistan and the Government of the Islamic Republic of Iran on exemption of visas for holders of foreign passports for citizens of both countries;

- Memorandum of Understanding on international transportation and transit through "Chabahar" port between the Ministry of Transport of the Republic of Tajikistan and the Ministry of Roads and Urban Planning of the Islamic Republic of Iran;

- Memorandum of Understanding on cooperation between the Committee of Emergency Situations and Civil Defense under the Government of the Republic of Tajikistan and the National Disaster Management Organization of the Ministry of Internal Affairs of the Republic Islamic of Iran in the field of emergency management of natural and man-made character;

- Memorandum of Understanding between the Drug Control Agency under the President of the Republic of Tajikistan and the Drug Control Headquarters of the Islamic Republic of Iran on cooperation in the fight against illegal trafficking in narcotics, psychotropic substances and their precursors;

- Memorandum of Understanding on cooperation between the Ministry of Economic Development and Trade of the Republic of Tajikistan and the Secretariat of the High Council of free commercial-industrial and special zones of the Islamic Republic of Iran on cooperation in the field of free economic zones;

- Plan for the implementation of the Cooperation Program for long-term economic and commercial development of the Republic of Tajikistan and the Islamic Republic of Iran for 2022-2030;

- Memorandum of Understanding on cooperation in the field of research, technology and innovation between the Ministry of Industry and New Technologies of the Republic of Tajikistan and Pardis Technological Park of the Islamic Republic of Iran;

- Memorandum of Understanding on postal cooperation between "Pochtai Tojik" SUE and the National Postal Company of the Republic Islamic of Iran;

- Memorandum of Understanding on cooperation between the Service of Execution under the Government of the Republic of Tajikistan and the Organization of Government Execution of the Islamic Republic of Iran;

- Agreement on the establishment of sister-city relations between the city of Khujand, Sughd Province of the Republic of Tajikistan and the city of Yazd of the Islamic Republic of Iran;

- Memorandum of Understanding on scientific and technological cooperation between the Ministry of Education and Science of the Republic of Tajikistan and the Ministry of Science, Research and Technology of the Islamic Republic of Iran;

- Memorandum of Understanding on cooperation in the field of culture and arts between the Ministry of Culture of the Republic of Tajikistan and the Ministry of Culture and Islamic Guidance of the Islamic Republic of Iran.

- Memorandum of Understanding on scientific and technological cooperation between the National Academy of Sciences of Tajikistan and Scientific Body of Presidency of the Islamic Republic of Iran;

- Memorandum of Understanding on cooperation between the Committee of Television and Radio under the Government of the Republic of Tajikistan and the Islamic Republic of Iran Broadcasting;

- Memorandum of Understanding between the National Olympic Committee of Tajikistan and the National Olympic Committee of the Islamic Republic Iran;

- Memorandum of Understanding on cooperation between the National Library of Tajikistan and the National Library and Documents and Library Organization of the Islamic Republic of Iran;

- Memorandum of Understanding on cooperation between "Smart City" SUE of the Executive body of state authority of Dushanbe city and the Organization of Information and Communication Innovations of the municipality of Mashhad;

- Memorandum of Understanding between the Railways of the Republic of Tajikistan and the Railways of the Islamic Republic of Iran on cooperation in the area of railway transport.

In general, according to the results of meetings and negotiations at the highest level, 19 new cooperation documents were signed between Tajikistan and Iran.

After the meeting and negotiations of the highest level between Tajikistan and Iran and the ceremony of signing of new documents of cooperation the heads of state, Emomali Rahmon and Sayyid Ebrahim Raisi, held a press conference and delivered statements for a wide range of media representatives.