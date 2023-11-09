dooable health™ Circles Masterclasses Topics

These live webinars are meticulously crafted to aid employee health and well-being with senior health coaches and physician support.

APEX, NC, USA, November 9, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Introducing dooable health™ Circles Masterclasses: Empowering Employees to Conquer Stress, Anxiety, and Burnout.

Today, dooable health™ proudly introduces its groundbreaking initiative, the dooable health™ Circles masterclasses. These live webinars are meticulously crafted to aid employees in conquering stress, anxiety, and burnout.

Following the success of their signature dooable health™ coaching program, which has positively impacted thousands of individuals, dooable health™ now extends its reach by delivering its most sought-after and timely content through immersive live webinars.

Key topics of dooable health™ Circles masterclasses:

-Meal Prep with Ease: Transform how employees approach nutrition with practical tips and hacks for convenient and healthy meal preparation, led by a National Board-Certified Health and Wellness Coach, Thaís Naveda Luy.

-Conquer Anxiety: Address the challenges of anxiety head-on with evidence-based practices and coping mechanisms presented by National Board Certified Health and Wellness Coach Cheryl Borchardt.

-Morning Movement: Energize the day and enhance physical well-being with invigorating morning movement routines led by experienced fitness professional and National Board-Certified Health and Wellness coach Sarah Schall.

-Mind Well: Delve into the realm of mental well-being with Dr. Joe Jenkins and special guests, guiding participants through mindfulness techniques, stress management strategies, and cultivating a resilient mindset.

-Reset and Detox: Explore holistic approaches to resetting and detoxifying the body and mind, led by an Integrative Health Practitioner, Integrative and Functional coach, and National Board-Certified Health and Wellness coach, Jeanine Finelli, sharing insights for a healthier and more balanced lifestyle.

The collective expertise of the featured distinguished presenters aims to support organizational leaders invested in the health and wellness of their employees and communities.

Key Features of dooable health™ Circles masterclasses:

-Live Webinars: Participants can engage in real-time with expert facilitators, ensuring an interactive and personalized learning experience.

-Practical Strategies: The masterclasses are focused on delivering practical, actionable strategies that employees can implement to manage stress, alleviate anxiety, and prevent burnout.

-Tailored Content: Drawing from the success of the dooable health™ coaching program, the masterclasses address the unique challenges employees face in today's dynamic work landscape.

-Expert Facilitators: Led by experienced professionals in mental health and well-being, the masterclasses bring a wealth of knowledge and insights to empower participants.

-Monthly Newsletter: With concise and actionable information related to all Circle topics to aid participants in their quest for progress toward wellness.

-Scalable Solutions: Suitable for individuals at all organizational levels, the Circles masterclasses are designed to be scalable, making them accessible to teams of any size.

In a statement, Dr. Joe Jenkins, Co-founder and CEO of dooable health™, remarked "At dooable health™, we believe that employee well-being is at the heart of organizational success. With the Circles masterclasses, we are excited to extend our reach and provide even more individuals with the tools they need to thrive in both their personal and professional lives." He continued expressing his excitement about the launch, saying, "The Circles masterclasses are a natural progression of our commitment to employee well-being. By bringing together experts in various fields, we aim to empower individuals with the knowledge and tools to lead healthier, more fulfilling lives."

Organizations seeking to foster a culture of well-being and resilience among their workforce are encouraged to explore the transformative impact of dooable health™ Circles Masterclasses. Further information is available on the official website www.dooable.com.

About dooable health™: dooable health™ is a trailblazer in employee well-being solutions, dedicated to empowering individuals to achieve optimal health and live well, conquering stress, anxiety and burnout.

Through innovative coaching programs and the Circles masterclasses, dooable health™ is committed to creating thriving workplaces and communities. For media inquiries, please contact Thaís Naveda Luy, Director of Marketing. dooable health™ thais@dooable.com.