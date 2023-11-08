Forbes Burton unveils new ad highlighting the pressures on SME owners

Many business owners are struggling at the moment.

Forbes Burton have released another winter commercial that shows the financial pressures that small business owners have felt over the last few years.

Company insolvencies have been rising year on year, and have rocked the livelihoods of not just business owners nationwide, but also their employees.” — Rick Smith

GRIMSBY, SOUTH HUMBERSIDE, UNITED KINGDOM, November 8, 2023 / EINPresswire.com / -- Business recovery specialists, Forbes Burton announced the release of their new winter advert today. The commercial, titled ‘Taking Care of What Really Matters’, highlights the stress that business owners experience when their companies struggle.The ad sees a single father striving to make his young daughter’s dream of being reunited with her pet dog come true. In the background, however, we see him wrestling with late payment notices and no customers in the bar he runs.Thankfully, a call to Forbes Burton helps his business to recover, and allows him to focus on ‘what really matters’. In this case, being able to give his daughter the only present she wants: to have her beloved dog, Milo back.Produced by Hull-based marketing agency, Diony, the ad follows last year’s ‘Make Business Sweet Again’ campaign in highlighting the difficulties that business owners face in the current economic climate.• As of November, the number of UK businesses becoming insolvent this year has risen by 54% compared to 2020 and the height of the COVID-19 pandemic.• Over half (56%) of UK small business owners have experienced mental health problems.• Despite the festive season being described as the ‘golden quarter’ for some sectors, the last three years’ figures show an overall rise in insolvencies from October to December.• 56% of the British public have said that they’ve reduced non-essential spending.Rick Smith, managing director of Forbes Burton, explained that “the festive season is far from the panacea of all business woes that some think it is. Company insolvencies have been rising year on year, and have rocked the livelihoods of not just business owners nationwide, but also their employees at a difficult time of year.There are plenty of business-saving options available to struggling companies, but unfortunately, many leave it too late to seek help. Luckily, the beleaguered father in our new ad takes action as soon as he notices signs of distress, and is able to turn things around”.With a timely message that things can get better, the new ad aims to encourage UK business owners to see through the stresses and rigours of running a company and make time to focus on what’s most important to them.Watch the ad here on YouTube Forbes Burton specialises in turning around the fortunes of struggling UK businesses and operate out of multiple offices nationwide. More details on the services they offer companies can be found on forbesburton.com ###

