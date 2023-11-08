UM, Dr. Stanley Ho Medical Development Foundation jointly organise Macau Symposium on Artificial Intelligence and Health

MACAU, November 8 - The University of Macau (UM) and Dr. Stanley Ho Medical Development Foundation jointly held the Macau Symposium on Artificial Intelligence and Health. The symposium brought together top researchers, practitioners, and industry experts to discuss the latest advancements and challenges in the field of artificial intelligence (AI) and health, providing an important platform for exchange and cooperation between academia, industry, and government departments.

At the opening ceremony, Ge Wei, vice rector of UM, and Huen Wing Ming, chairman of the Board of Trustees and Board of Directors of the foundation, delivered a keynote speech respectively. Ge remarked on the immense potential of AI in the field of healthcare and UM’s commitment to promoting technological innovation and interdisciplinary collaboration, while Huen highlighted the foundation’s support for fostering innovation in the healthcare sector. Both parties look forward to supporting and promoting the development of healthcare in the context of AI and contributing to the improvement of people’s health.

The symposium featured speakers from prestigious higher education institutions and other institutes, including Peking University, The Chinese University of Hong Kong, Shanghai Jiao Tong University, Shandong University, ShanghaiTech University, Createrna Science and Technology Co Ltd, Qilu Pharmaceutical Co Ltd, Shenzhen Institute of Advanced Technology under the Chinese Academy of Sciences, University of Surrey, and Guangzhou National Laboratory. They shared their research and successful practices of AI in healthcare, and discussed in depth the applications of AI in drug discovery and development, high-performance computing, as well as big data analytics in the healthcare sector. The attendees actively engaged in the discussions, with the aim of driving the development of AI in healthcare. Led by Ouyang Defang, chairman of the organising committee of the symposium and associate professor at UM’s Institute of Chinese Medical Sciences, the guests visited the Institute of Chinese Medical Sciences of UM.

In addition, the symposium included the presentation of the Outstanding Poster Award to recognise students who have made outstanding contributions in the field of AI and healthcare. The award also aimed to encourage more young individuals to actively explore the application of AI in healthcare. Through well-designed posters, the students showcased their research findings and innovative ideas.

The successful organisation of the symposium signifies Macao’s growing international influence in the field that spans AI and healthcare. It also injects new vitality into Macao’s technological innovation and sustainable development. The symposium has been recognised as a Continuing Professional Development (CPD) Training Activity (Activity approval number: RE-CPD-226).