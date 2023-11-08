The New Hampshire Wildlife Calendar Is a Great Fundraiser for Schools, Clubs, and Local Businesses

CONTACT:

Jay Martin: (603) 271-3211

Matt Sampson: (603) 271-3211

November 8, 2023

Concord, NH – The New Hampshire Fish and Game Department (NHFG) offers an outstanding resource for teachers, students, mentors, and small businesses—and this year is no exception. The 2024 New Hampshire Wildlife Calendar is an appealing fundraiser for schools, clubs, community groups, and local businesses—and it makes an excellent corporate gift. This award-winning calendar features striking wildlife photography; important Granite State hunting, fishing, and outdoor recreation dates; and wildlife-watching tips. The 2024 New Hampshire Wildlife Calendar is in stock and ready to ship or be picked up at NHFG Headquarters, 11 Hazen Drive, Concord. There is still time to take advantage of this wholesale opportunity: orders of 10 or more calendars will be shipped for holiday deliver if received by December 1.

Why does the New Hampshire Wildlife Calendar make such a great fundraiser?

People love wildlife: This beautiful calendar showcases New Hampshire’s wildlife, promotes outdoor activities, and helps conserve our state’s fish, wildlife, and marine resources.

This beautiful calendar showcases New Hampshire’s wildlife, promotes outdoor activities, and helps conserve our state’s fish, wildlife, and marine resources. Fantastic profit margin: Your group keeps $6.00 for each calendar purchased! (Retail price is $12.00.)

Your group keeps $6.00 for each calendar purchased! (Retail price is $12.00.) There is no risk to you: Students or group members simply take orders and collect payment. You write one check to NH Fish and Game for the total purchase (minimum purchase of 10 calendars required), and we ship the calendars to you. Or, save on shipping by picking up the calendars at Fish and Game Department Headquarters in Concord.

Final fundraiser orders should be placed by December 1, 2023 to allow time for delivery before Christmas. Orders are gladly accepted after this date, but please allow two weeks for shipping or plan to pick up your calendars in Concord. Hurry before they are all gone!

Get a calendar sales kit or more information for your group or business today by emailing Jay Martin at Jay.Martin@wildlife.nh.gov.