Our Lady of the Elms is proud to announce its centennial initiative, "100 Elms Women of Distinction," celebrating the achievements of 100 remarkable women.

Over the past 100 years, over 4,000 women have graduated from Our Lady of the Elms School. We are journalists, medical professionals, advocates, entrepreneurs, educators and much more.”
— Dana Best-Mizsak ’96, President, Our Lady of the Elms Alumnae Association
AKRON, OHIO, UNITED STATES, November 8, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Our Lady of the Elms School is proud to announce the unveiling of its centennial initiative, "100 Elms Women of Distinction," celebrating the exceptional achievements of 100 remarkable women.

The successful culmination of the "100 Elms Women of Distinction" award program took place on the centennial of the school on Saturday, October 14, 2023. This historic initiative is a tribute to the exceptional contributions of 100 remarkable women from various fields, highlighting a century of outstanding achievement. Our Lady of the Elms School invites the community to join in honoring these influential figures who have inspired and made a difference in the world.

"Women have played a pivotal role in shaping our society, and it is our privilege to recognize their contributions and celebrate their accomplishments," said Deborah Farquhar Jones, President of Our Lady of the Elms School "We are excited to highlight the achievements of these exceptional women and showcase their powerful stories. They inspire the next generation of Elms graduates."

“Over the past 100 years, over 4,000 women have graduated from Our Lady of the Elms. We are journalists, medical professionals, advocates, marketers, entrepreneurs, artists, musicians, educators, researchers, philanthropists and much, much more across the globe. This was our chance to celebrate our fellow alumnae and all those who have made the Elms what it continues to be today.” –Dana Best-Mizsak ’96, President, Our Lady of the Elms Alumnae Association

Our Lady of the Elms 100 Women of Distinction

OD– Original Dominican Sister

*- Sister & Faculty Member

^- Elms Board Member

+- Alumnae Board Member

Alumnae

Jennifer Berthlot-Jelovic ‘95

Dana Best-Mizsak ‘96 +

Margaret Rankin Bingham ‘74

Ann Amer Brennan ‘51

Kathy Brennan ‘79

Nancy Brennan ‘80

Lois Brock ‘33

Constance Gorey Cevasco ‘71

Anne Lynett Clark ‘69^

Gloria Clausen ‘47

Cynthia Maglione

Coleman ‘56

Michele Comunale ‘67

Sarah Wigdalski Crupi ‘95 ^

Georgeann Cullen ‘50

Morvydd Doerler ‘40

Sr. Judith Ann Dohner ‘63

Helen Segedy Elefritz ‘56

Kathleen O’Connor Ewers ‘59

Darah Farris ‘07

Maureen Farris ‘05

Tiffany Farriss ‘96

Sarah Flannery ‘95

Martha Firestone Ford ‘42

Jessica McFall Forrest ‘03 ^

Nouvelle Stubbs Gonzalo ‘01

Sue Eckel Gradisar ‘60

Constance Griffin ‘69

Yvonne Franz Hamlin ‘46

Deborah Holder ‘85

Lisa Holland-Toth ‘76

Frances Giffin Howell ‘60

Nancy DiFederico Joyce ‘70

Antha Poleondakis

Kennedy ‘03^

Fatema Khimji ‘03

Maria Kipfstuhl ‘05

Carli Kistler-Miller ‘87

Nan Harris Klinger ‘50

Cynthia Wayne Knight ‘56

Janet Kolodzy ‘73

Suzanne Ames Landry ‘49

Nnenna Ofobike-Lewis ‘97

Ann Moss Manby ‘98

Priya Maseelall ‘92

Christine Amer Mayer ‘89

Marcia Stoll Mazingo ‘86

Casey McClusky ‘97

Lillian McDonald ‘78

Nancy Stenger McGrath ‘58

Martha Meyo ‘05

Frances Gradisar Moore ‘65

Rachael Paskvan ‘05 ^+

Isabelle Reymann ‘60

Helen Link Richards ‘41

Patricia Ritzert ‘70

Sarah Hilkert Rodriguez ‘02

Jacqueline Arapakis Rogers ‘56

Beatrice Schaffrath ‘87

Liesl Schwabe ‘93

Nadine Shank ‘72

Brooke Stiles ‘16

Kathleen Taylor ‘73

Dr. Elizabeth Hopp

Thomsen ‘04

Tiffany Trunko ‘83

Louise Holbert Vigoda ‘47

Nikki Waller ‘95

Amy Della-Colletta Webb ‘71

Lesley Weigand-McCauley ‘89

Phyllis Behrle West ‘58

Mary DiMiglio Williams ‘74

Sisters of St. Dominic

Sr. Alicia Alvarado

Sr. Marilyn Ambrosic

Mother Clarissa

Attenberger, OD*

Sr. Betty Baltrinic

Sr. Bernadine Baltrinic

Sr. Maura Bartel*

Sr. Matilda Bechter, OD*

Sr. Mary William Burns*

Sr. Diana Culbertson

Sr. Evangeline Doyle*

Sr. Martha Fox

Sr. Bernard Friess, OD

Sr. M. Jordan Haddad

Sr. Mary Catherine Hilkert

Sr. Andre Kravec

Sr. Fabian Mango

Mother M. Clare

McCowen, OD*

Sr. Rosemarie Robinson ‘47

Sr. Elizabeth Schaefer

Mother Beda Schmid, OD*

Sr. Pat Marie Sigler ‘52

Sr. Augustine Stropko

Sr. Monica Thomann ‘33

Our Lady of the Elms

Faculty & Staff

Deborah Farquhar Jones

Elaine Fippin

Rose Gullo

Phyllis Bartlett Hilkert ‘71

Mary Gillen Keller ‘56


Friends of the Elms

Patricia Buschko

Susan Poe Flowers

Sally Lachner Riede

Special Honoree

Anne Ruth Byrider Eagan, Class of 1926 & 1st Elms graduate

The Elms is the only all-girls, faith-based school for grades 1 - 12 with a co-ed pre-school and kindergarten in the Cleveland Diocese. Our mission at the Elms is to educate girls and young women to live their lives boldly with purpose, confidence, kindness, resilience, justice and faith. Ranked as one of the top private schools in Summit County, we are known for our academic excellence, caring atmosphere and strong community spirit. We strive to support every girl to become an inquiring lifelong learner, a compassionate and engaged global citizen and a confident and caring leader.

Every girl is inspired to reach her full potential.

For more information, please contact Amber Hejl, Director of Marketing & Communications at ahejl@theelms.org or by calling 330-836-9384.

The Our Lady of the Elms campus is located at 1375 West Exchange St., Akron, OH 44313.

www.TheElms.org/100women

Amber Hejl
Our Lady of The Elms School
+1 330-836-9384
email us here
