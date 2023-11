Our Lady of the Elms School Logo 100 Elms Women of Distinction

Our Lady of the Elms is proud to announce its centennial initiative, "100 Elms Women of Distinction," celebrating the achievements of 100 remarkable women.

Over the past 100 years, over 4,000 women have graduated from Our Lady of the Elms School. We are journalists, medical professionals, advocates, entrepreneurs, educators and much more.” — Dana Best-Mizsak ’96, President, Our Lady of the Elms Alumnae Association

AKRON, OHIO, UNITED STATES, November 8, 2023 / EINPresswire.com / -- Our Lady of the Elms School is proud to announce the unveiling of its centennial initiative, "100 Elms Women of Distinction," celebrating the exceptional achievements of 100 remarkable women.The successful culmination of the "100 Elms Women of Distinction" award program took place on the centennial of the school on Saturday, October 14, 2023. This historic initiative is a tribute to the exceptional contributions of 100 remarkable women from various fields, highlighting a century of outstanding achievement. Our Lady of the Elms School invites the community to join in honoring these influential figures who have inspired and made a difference in the world."Women have played a pivotal role in shaping our society, and it is our privilege to recognize their contributions and celebrate their accomplishments," said Deborah Farquhar Jones, President of Our Lady of the Elms School "We are excited to highlight the achievements of these exceptional women and showcase their powerful stories. They inspire the next generation of Elms graduates."“Over the past 100 years, over 4,000 women have graduated from Our Lady of the Elms. We are journalists, medical professionals, advocates, marketers, entrepreneurs, artists, musicians, educators, researchers, philanthropists and much, much more across the globe. This was our chance to celebrate our fellow alumnae and all those who have made the Elms what it continues to be today.” –Dana Best-Mizsak ’96, President, Our Lady of the Elms Alumnae AssociationOur Lady of the Elms 100 Women of DistinctionOD– Original Dominican Sister*- Sister & Faculty Member^- Elms Board Member+- Alumnae Board MemberAlumnaeJennifer Berthlot-Jelovic ‘95Dana Best-Mizsak ‘96 +Margaret Rankin Bingham ‘74Ann Amer Brennan ‘51Kathy Brennan ‘79Nancy Brennan ‘80Lois Brock ‘33Constance Gorey Cevasco ‘71Anne Lynett Clark ‘69^Gloria Clausen ‘47Cynthia MaglioneColeman ‘56Michele Comunale ‘67Sarah Wigdalski Crupi ‘95 ^Georgeann Cullen ‘50Morvydd Doerler ‘40Sr. Judith Ann Dohner ‘63Helen Segedy Elefritz ‘56Kathleen O’Connor Ewers ‘59Darah Farris ‘07Maureen Farris ‘05Tiffany Farriss ‘96Sarah Flannery ‘95Martha Firestone Ford ‘42Jessica McFall Forrest ‘03 ^Nouvelle Stubbs Gonzalo ‘01Sue Eckel Gradisar ‘60Constance Griffin ‘69Yvonne Franz Hamlin ‘46Deborah Holder ‘85Lisa Holland-Toth ‘76Frances Giffin Howell ‘60Nancy DiFederico Joyce ‘70Antha PoleondakisKennedy ‘03^Fatema Khimji ‘03Maria Kipfstuhl ‘05Carli Kistler-Miller ‘87Nan Harris Klinger ‘50Cynthia Wayne Knight ‘56Janet Kolodzy ‘73Suzanne Ames Landry ‘49Nnenna Ofobike-Lewis ‘97Ann Moss Manby ‘98Priya Maseelall ‘92Christine Amer Mayer ‘89Marcia Stoll Mazingo ‘86Casey McClusky ‘97Lillian McDonald ‘78Nancy Stenger McGrath ‘58Martha Meyo ‘05Frances Gradisar Moore ‘65Rachael Paskvan ‘05 ^+Isabelle Reymann ‘60Helen Link Richards ‘41Patricia Ritzert ‘70Sarah Hilkert Rodriguez ‘02Jacqueline Arapakis Rogers ‘56Beatrice Schaffrath ‘87Liesl Schwabe ‘93Nadine Shank ‘72Brooke Stiles ‘16Kathleen Taylor ‘73Dr. Elizabeth HoppThomsen ‘04Tiffany Trunko ‘83Louise Holbert Vigoda ‘47Nikki Waller ‘95Amy Della-Colletta Webb ‘71Lesley Weigand-McCauley ‘89Phyllis Behrle West ‘58Mary DiMiglio Williams ‘74Sisters of St. DominicSr. Alicia AlvaradoSr. Marilyn AmbrosicMother ClarissaAttenberger, OD*Sr. Betty BaltrinicSr. Bernadine BaltrinicSr. Maura Bartel*Sr. Matilda Bechter, OD*Sr. Mary William Burns*Sr. Diana CulbertsonSr. Evangeline Doyle*Sr. Martha FoxSr. Bernard Friess, ODSr. M. Jordan HaddadSr. Mary Catherine HilkertSr. Andre KravecSr. Fabian MangoMother M. ClareMcCowen, OD*Sr. Rosemarie Robinson ‘47Sr. Elizabeth SchaeferMother Beda Schmid, OD*Sr. Pat Marie Sigler ‘52Sr. Augustine StropkoSr. Monica Thomann ‘33Our Lady of the ElmsFaculty & StaffDeborah Farquhar JonesElaine FippinRose GulloPhyllis Bartlett Hilkert ‘71Mary Gillen Keller ‘56Friends of the ElmsPatricia BuschkoSusan Poe FlowersSally Lachner RiedeSpecial HonoreeAnne Ruth Byrider Eagan, Class of 1926 & 1st Elms graduateThe Elms is the only all-girls, faith-based school for grades 1 - 12 with a co-ed pre-school and kindergarten in the Cleveland Diocese. Our mission at the Elms is to educate girls and young women to live their lives boldly with purpose, confidence, kindness, resilience, justice and faith. Ranked as one of the top private schools in Summit County, we are known for our academic excellence, caring atmosphere and strong community spirit. We strive to support every girl to become an inquiring lifelong learner, a compassionate and engaged global citizen and a confident and caring leader.Every girl is inspired to reach her full potential.For more information, please contact Amber Hejl, Director of Marketing & Communications at ahejl@theelms.org or by calling 330-836-9384.The Our Lady of the Elms campus is located at 1375 West Exchange St., Akron, OH 44313.##