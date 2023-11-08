Our Lady of the Elms School Logo 100 Elms Women of Distinction

Our Lady of the Elms is proud to announce its centennial initiative, "100 Elms Women of Distinction," celebrating the achievements of 100 remarkable women.

Over the past 100 years, over 4,000 women have graduated from Our Lady of the Elms School. We are journalists, medical professionals, advocates, entrepreneurs, educators and much more.” — Dana Best-Mizsak ’96, President, Our Lady of the Elms Alumnae Association