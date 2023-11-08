GEORGIA, November 8 - Atlanta, GA – Governor Brian P. Kemp today announced he issued an executive order extending the State of Emergency due to ongoing high prices and uncertain economic conditions caused by failed policies coming out of Washington, D.C. This extension continues the suspension of the state's excise tax on motor and locomotive fuel. The State of Emergency and the gas tax suspension will remain in effect until 11:59 p.m. on November 29, 2023, helping Georgians cope with high food and travel costs through the Thanksgiving holiday. You can read Executive Order 11.08.23.01 extending the State of Emergency here.

"Thanks to our responsible approach to budgeting, we're able to deliver relief to families fighting through the disastrous effects of Bidenomics,” said Governor Brian Kemp. “I'm proud this action has helped keep millions of dollars in hardworking Georgians' pockets and look forward to continuing to see that impact with the Thanksgiving holiday approaching. I'm also grateful for the partnership of the General Assembly as it prepares to enter a special session where legislators will be called on to ratify this measure."

“I commend Governor Kemp for continuing to put hardworking Georgians and their families first,” said Lt. Governor Burt Jones. “Renewing the gas tax suspension will continue to provide financial relief to Georgians, especially during the upcoming holiday season. I’m proud to represent a state where we continue to provide solutions, despite the failures and uncertainties of the White House and Congress.”

“I applaud Governor Kemp’s commitment to providing relief from high prices at the pump for Georgia families and businesses,” said Speaker of the House Jon Burns. “The General Assembly will continue to work with Governor Kemp to maintain the conservative fiscal policies that have made Georgia the envy of the nation.”

Thanks to the strategic and conservative budgeting of Governor Kemp and the General Assembly, the State of Georgia can confidently suspend collection of the state motor fuel tax to help lessen the burden of historically high gas prices. According to AAA, the average cost of a gallon of regular gas in Georgia is currently $2.89, 51 cents below the national average.