Roland Dickey Jr. CEO Dickey's Capital Group Proudly Receives Texas Treasure Business Award
EINPresswire.com/ -- Roland Dickey Jr., CEO of Dickey's Barbecue Pit, the world's largest barbecue chain, was recently honored with the Texas Treasure Business Award by the Texas Historical Commission. The award recognizes businesses that have made significant contributions to the state's culture and economy for at least 50 years.
Dickey's was founded in Dallas, Texas, in 1941 by Travis Dickey, who began selling barbecue from his backyard smoker. The restaurant quickly became a local favorite, and Dickey's expanded to new locations throughout Texas and the rest of the United States. Today, Dickey's has over 550 locations.
Roland Dickey Jr. notes that in addition to its delicious barbecue, Dickey's is also known for its commitment to the community. The restaurant chain regularly collaborates with the Dickey Foundation, as well as supporting numerous organizations and sponsoring community events across the country. Dickey's is also a major employer, with over 10,000 employees worldwide.
The Texas Treasure Business Award is a prestigious honor, and Dickey's Barbecue Pit is certainly grateful for this recognition. The restaurant chain has been a part of the Texas community for over 80 years and has made significant contributions to the state's culture and economy. Dickey's is a true Texas treasure, and we are proud to congratulate the restaurant on this award.
In addition to the Texas Treasure Business Award, Roland Dickey Jr. says that Dickey's has also been recognized for its excellence in the restaurant industry. The restaurant Brand has been named to Newsweek's America's Favorite Restaurant Chains list and USA Today's readers' choice awards. Dickey's has also won first place on Fast Casual's “Top 100 Movers and Shakers” list, been named a Top 500 Franchise by Entrepreneur, and named to Hospitality Technology's Industry Heroes list.
Dickey's Barbecue Pit is a beloved Texas staple, and it is an honor to see the restaurant chain recognized for its contributions to the state. Congratulations to Dickey's on this well-deserved award.
