Ayurvedic Beauty Pioneer Sahajan Closes First Round of Equity Funding, Fueling North American Growth

Investors Include Ridgeline Ventures, Yvonne Strahovksi, Rupi Kaur, and Celeste Burgoyne

TORONTO, Nov. 08, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Sahajan , a leading Ayurvedic and clean beauty brand, announced today ​​its first round of equity funding that will drive the brand’s North American growth, bringing its clinically-proven products to the forefront. Investors in this round of funding include Ridgeline Ventures; Wonderment Ventures; actor Yvonne Strahovski (“The Handmaid's Tale” and “Chuck”); celebrated poet and artist, Rupi Kaur (“Milk and Honey” and “Home Body”); longtime lululemon executive, Celeste Burgoyne (President, Americas & Global Guest Innovation); world-renowned dermatologist Dr. Shannon Humphrey; and veteran consumer investor Manica Blain (Top Knot Ventures).



One of the first Ayurvedic beauty brands to emerge on the North American scene, Sahajan has been entirely bootstrapped up until now by founder and former pharmaceutical executive Lisa Mattam, who launched the first collection of Sahajan products in the gifting lounge at the Toronto International Film Festival in 2015. Since then, the brand has profitably grown online and successfully expanded into retail, as consumers have become more aware of the benefits of Ayurvedic ingredients and practices and brought them into their daily beauty regimens. Organic growth and awareness of the brand has also been buoyed by numerous accolades and celebrity endorsements over the years. The equity raise will fuel various growth initiatives including an increased marketing spend, retail expansion, clinical trials, and new product launches. Finally, the brand is simultaneously building its global reach through a strategic partnership with luxury hotels including: the St. Regis, The Ritz, J.W. Marriott, and W Hotels, placing Sahajan’s products in four hundred properties and 200,000 luxury hotel rooms worldwide.

“I am thrilled to announce this round of funding and the brand’s North American expansion, helping to secure Sahajan’s position as the leader in Ayurvedic, clean beauty,” said Lisa Mattam, CEO and Founder of Sahajan. “I started this brand with a clear mission: to bring ancient Ayurveda and its time-tested, high-performing ingredients to the beauty world, creating products with unparalleled efficacy. With this round of funding and the strategic hotel distribution, millions of people across the world will experience the power of Sahajan.”

“Sahajan marks Ridgeline’s first investment in beauty, and we were incredibly impressed by what Lisa had accomplished, especially with respect to her strong base of repeat customers, and maintaining growth with a focus on profitability,” said Ally Disterhoft, Vice President, Ridgeline Ventures. “Consumers are more discerning now than ever before, and by combining attributes like ‘clean’ and ‘highly-effective,’ Sahajan has been able to build a high degree of trust amongst its growing customer base.”

“There are not many skincare products I am willing to put on my face—Sahajan is the exception to the rule,” said Strahovski. “It is a beautiful, clean product that is backed by both Ayurveda and clinical science. And, I have never received as many compliments about my skin as I have since I started using Sahajan products.”

“Sahajan’s authentic approach to Ayurvedic beauty, along with its rigorous clinical science are paramount to me and a big part of what drew me to the brand, and now, I want to share it with the many other people who also hold that sacred.” said Kaur.

Mattam leads with a dual approach of blending clinical science with the power of Ayurveda, an integral part of her heritage, as she hails from Kerala, India, the epicenter of Ayurveda. Sahajan is a digital-first beauty brand with growing retail sales, which currently contribute to approximately 25% of its overall business. In addition to retail growth and new customer acquisition, Sahajan will continue to build on its notably strong community—with 14% of lifetime value sales being attributable to customers who have purchased 10 times or more.

About Sahajan

Sahajan is a leading Ayurvedic, clean beauty brand, clinically-proven to deliver results. Founder and CEO, Lisa Mattam, established the brand in 2015, blending the power of Ayurveda, an integral part of her South Indian heritage, with clinical science to create clean products with unparalleled-performance. In 2023, the brand entered a global partnership with leading luxury hotels: The St. Regis, The Ritz, J.W. Marriott, and W Hotels, each of which will feature Sahajan products as the exclusive skincare in guests’ rooms. Sahajan is a digital-first brand, distributed in the United States and Canada at retailers including Credo, The Detox Market, Amazon, Indigo, and The Bay among others.

Press Contact

Anita Chatterjee

anita@a-gamepr.com



