Good360 Names Industry Veteran Ken Troshinsky Chief Financial Officer

Troshinsky Joins Good360 During Landmark 40th Anniversary Year

Alexandria, VA, Nov. 08, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Good360, the global leader in product philanthropy and purposeful giving, announced today that Ken Troshinsky has been appointed Chief Financial Officer, effective November 13, 2023.

For more than two decades, Troshinsky has served at the c-suite level at both for-profit and nonprofit entities. He has extensive experience in all areas of finance, including his tenure as the first CFO of Burt’s Bees and as CFO and COO for several nonprofits. His experience includes mergers/acquisitions/divestitures, due diligence, capital raising, fundraising, in-kind goods/services valuation, and more.

“I’ve admired Good360’s impact for quite some time, and I’m thrilled to join this team of dedicated professionals who are truly making a difference in the lives of people in need,” said Troshinsky.

Troshinsky’s appointment comes during a period of significant growth for Good360, which is celebrating its 40th anniversary this year. In 2022, the organization impacted more than 20 million people in need by distributing more than $2.5 billion in essential items--a 42% increase in the number of lives impacted compared to 2021.

“On behalf of the Board of Directors, I am thrilled to welcome Ken to Good360,” said John Grugan, Good360’s Chairman of the Board. “Ken’s experience positions the organization to continue along the growth trajectory we are experiencing year after year, enabling us to connect needed products to more members of our community each year.”

About Good360

Good360’s mission is to close the need gap by partnering with socially responsible companies to source highly needed donated goods and distribute them through its diverse network of more than 100,000 vetted nonprofits. In doing so, Good360 opens opportunity for those in need, for the nonprofits that support them, and for companies that donate the goods, all while keeping usable items out of landfills. Good360 has distributed more than $14 billion in donated goods thanks to corporate donors such as Advance Auto Parts, Amazon, American Eagle Outfitters, CVS Health, Gap Inc., Levi Strauss & Company, Mattel, Tempur Sealy International, and UPS. Good360 is a registered 501(c)(3) organization. Learn more at https://www.good360.org.

Attachment

Melissa Skabich Good360 973-760-9926 mskabich@pcecommunications.com