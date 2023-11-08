Macroeconomic dialogue with the social partners on 8 November 2023

The unstoppable evolution of technology, together with environmental and geopolitical challenges, is having a profound impact on workers, companies and the European economy. Citizens must acquire the necessary skills to access the job market of the new economy and maintain their competitive edge. Governments, along with social partners and the private sector, need to intensify their partnerships to guarantee that upskilling opportunities are available to everyone. We need to make sure nobody is left behind.

Nadia Calviño, Spanish Vice-President and Minister for Economy and Digitalisation which currently holds the presidency of the Council