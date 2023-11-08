EU Court of Justice: two judges and an advocate-general reappointed

The representatives of the governments of the member states today reappointed Mr Constantinos Lycourgos and Mr Jan Passer as judges to the Court of Justice.

Mr Giovanni Pitruzzella was reappointed as advocate-general to the Court of Justice.

The three appointments are for a term of office starting on 7 October 2024 and ending on 6 October 2030. They were made as part of the partial renewal of the composition of the Court of Justice in 2024.

Background

The Court of Justice of the European Union consists of two courts: the Court of Justice and the General Court.

The judges and advocates-general are appointed by common accord of the governments of the member states after consultation of a panel responsible for giving an opinion on prospective candidates’ suitability to perform the duties concerned.

They are chosen from among individuals whose independence is beyond doubt. For appointment to the Court of Justice, candidates must possess the qualifications required for appointment, in their respective countries, to the highest judicial offices, or be jurisconsults of recognised competence.