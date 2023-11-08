Statement by the High Representative on behalf of the European Union on the alignment of certain third countries with Council Decision (CFSP) 2023/2287 of 23 October 2023 concerning restrictive measures in view of the situation in Niger

On 23 October 2023, the Council adopted Decision (CFSP) 2023/22871.

The Decision establishes a dedicated framework of restrictive measures against natural or legal persons, entities or bodies responsible for actions that threaten the peace, stability and security of Niger, undermine the constitutional order, democracy, and the rule of law, or that constitute serious human rights violations or abuses or violations of applicable international humanitarian law in Niger, and against natural or legal persons, entities or bodies associated with them.

The candidate countries North Macedonia, Montenegro, Serbia, Albania, Ukraine, Republic of Moldova and Bosnia and Herzegovina2, the potential candidate country Georgia, the EFTA countries Iceland, Liechtenstein and Norway, members of the European Economic Area, as well as Armenia and Azerbaijan align themselves with this Council Decision.

They will ensure that their national policies conform to this Council Decision.

The European Union takes note of this commitment and welcomes it.

1 Published on 24.10.2023 in the Official Journal of the European Union no. L series 1/8.

2 North Macedonia, Montenegro, Serbia, Albania and Bosnia and Herzegovina continue to be part of the Stabilisation and Association Process.