Uptycs Ranked 183 Fastest-Growing Company in North America on the 2023 Deloitte Technology Fast 500™

Cloud infrastructure security leader makes first-ever appearance as revenue grew by 796% from 2019 to 2022

WALTHAM, Mass., Nov. 08, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Uptycs , provider of the first unified CNAPP and XDR platform, today announced it ranked 183 on the 29th annual Deloitte Technology Fast 500™ , a ranking of the 500 fastest-growing and most innovative technology, media, telecommunications, life sciences, fintech, and energy tech companies in North America. This marks Uptycs’ first appearance on the list as the company’s revenue grew by 796% from 2019 to 2022.



To catch up with cloud adoption, security teams purchased a number of niche tools and now find themselves struggling with disconnected data silos that hurt productivity and weaken their security. Uptycs offers a new approach that connects live insights across endpoints, cloud, and containers, and brings teams together to solve key security challenges around compliance, vulnerabilities, and threats.

“Over the past seven years, Uptycs has helped our enterprise customers safeguard their most strategic initiatives including digital transformation, app modernization, and hybrid multi-cloud expansion," said Ganesh Pai, co-founder and CEO at Uptycs. “Enterprises are building new applications and modernizing old ones at a faster pace, and need solutions that provide security and compliance consistency across increasingly diverse and complex environments. You need to shift up from complexity in order to secure it. Being on the Deloitte Technology Fast 500 is a testament to our customers who trust us to secure their arc of cloud-native application development — from laptop to code to cloud.”

A significant contributor to Uptycs’ rapid growth has been its ability to unify Kubernetes security posture management and workload runtime protection into a single console. Uptycs recently announced the industry’s first unified supply chain and runtime security capabilities for Kubernetes environments and is one of only eight vendors globally to have achieved its AWS Container Security Competency.

About the 2023 Deloitte Technology Fast 500

Now in its 29th year, the Deloitte Technology Fast 500 ranks the fastest-growing technology, media, telecommunications, life sciences, fintech, and energy tech companies — both public and private — in North America. Technology Fast 500 award winners are selected based on percentage fiscal year revenue growth from 2019 to 2022.

To be eligible for Technology Fast 500 recognition, companies must own proprietary intellectual property or technology that is sold to customers in products that contribute to a majority of the company’s operating revenues. Companies must have base-year operating revenues of at least US$50,000, and current-year operating revenues of at least US$5 million. Additionally, companies must be in business for a minimum of four years and be headquartered within North America.

About Uptycs

Attackers don’t think in silos and neither should your security. Uptycs, the first unified CNAPP and XDR platform, protects the developer laptops that build your applications to the cloud workloads that run them—all from a single console and data lake. Uptycs helps drive DevSecOps excellence, bringing teams together to master threat operations, meet compliance mandates, and reduce risk across clouds, containers, and endpoints. Take back control of your security data, get the correlated insights you care about most, and take decisive action.

Shift up your cybersecurity with Uptycs. Learn how at: https://www.uptycs.com

