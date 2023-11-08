North America's Satellite Communication Dominance Propels Global Market Towards USD 160.65 Billion by 2030, with Key Players Viasat, EchoStar, and Intelsat Leading the Way

The secure bandwidth capacity provided by satellite communication services is ideal for military operations conducted in remote locations with inadequate and unreliable communications infrastructure. In light of this, it is anticipated that the revenue generated by Fixed Satellite Services (FSS) used in government and military applications will increase significantly in the coming years.

Satcom is preferred in numerous applications across industries, including the maritime and aviation industries. All maritime market segments, including merchant shipping, leisure yachts, cruise ships, container vessels, fishing vessels, and offshore applications, have a high demand for satellite broadband services. In addition, the International Maritime Organization's (IMO) regulations, such as the Safety of Life at Sea (SOLAS) convention and Global Maritime Distress and Safety System (GMDSS), contribute to the market's expansion. Commercial and business aviation influence the expansion of demand for in-flight connectivity services.

Growth Opportunities

High growth in 5G deployment and adoption is expected to continue, and telecommunications companies are deploying terrestrial network infrastructure to support 5G functionality. Wireless providers use satellite communications to expand their networks in sparsely populated areas. Whereas terrestrial networks can't or won't, satellites enable telecommunications providers to offer fixed and mobile networks. The satellite is the best option when terrain, line-of-sight, or distance prevent other backhaul methods. New LEO constellations offer reduced latency in satellite communications, and GEO satellites offer high throughput and improved robustness. 5G's speed, low latency, and improved connectivity offer satellite growth opportunities. 5G offers growth opportunities for satellite communications in backhauling, security, resilience, availability, and disaster recovery/emergency response communication, among other areas.

Regional Analysis

North America dominates the global satellite communications market during the forecast period. The widespread use and high demand for satellite services in the area are to blame for this. In addition, the region is characterized by many market participants, including Viasat, Inc., Echo Star Corporation, and Intelsat.

Key Highlights

The global satellite communication market size is expected to reach USD 160.65 billion by 2030, growing at a CAGR of 9.4% during the forecast period (2022–2030).

is expected to reach USD 160.65 billion by 2030, growing at a CAGR of 9.4% during the forecast period (2022–2030). Based on components, the global satellite communication market is divided into equipment and service. The services segment holds the most significant global satellite communication market share and is expected to grow at a CAGR of 8.2% during the forecast period.

Based on application, the global satellite communication market is divided into asset tracking/monitoring, airtime, drone connectivity, data backup and recovery, navigation and monitoring, telemedicine, and broadcasting.

North America dominates the global satellite communications market during the forecast period.

Competitive Analysis

The global satellite communication market’s major key players include SES S.A., Viasat, Inc., Intelsat, EchoStar Corporation, Inmarsat Group Limited, and Thuraya Telecommunications Company.

Market News

April 2022- Viasat Selected to Deliver Real-Time, Near-Earth Communications for NASA's Communications Services Project. New Real-Time Earth Space Relay Service Provided Resilient, Flexible, and Scalable Communications Links for Optimized Data Transfer of LEO Space Missions.

April 2022- Viasat Partnered with the Košice Region of Slovakia; Donated Satellite-Based High-Speed Internet to Ukrainian Refugees.

April 2022- SDT Ingenieria to Conneced Schools in Colombia with Internet Access from Hughes. Hughes equipment and satellite capacity to powered internet service in 670 schools in the Antioquia school district

March 2022- Marlink and Intelsat extend their partnership to increase bandwidth capacity for maritime customers. Marlink, the smart network company, has extended its partnership with Intelsat to offer increased Ku and C-band satellite connectivity to maritime customers in cruise and merchant shipping sectors.

Global Satellite Communication Market: Segmentation

By Component

Equipment Satcom Transmitter/Transponder Satcom Antenna Satcom Transceiver Satcom Receiver Satcom Modem/Router

Service

By Application

Asset tracking/monitoring

Airtime M2M Voice Data

Drones Connectivity

Data backup and recovery

Navigation & Monitoring

Tele-medicine

Broadcasting

Others

By Vertical

Energy & Utility

Government & Defense Government Emergency Responders & Defense

Transport & Cargo Fleet Management Rail services

Maritime

Mining and Oil & Gas

Agriculture

Communication Companies

Corporates/Enterprises

Media & Broadcasting

Events, Aviation

Environmental & Monitoring

Forestry

End-User

By Regions

North America

Europe

APAC

Middle East and Africa

LATAM

