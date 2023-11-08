Fleetio Ranked 459th Fastest-Growing Company in North America on the 2023 Deloitte Technology Fast 500™

Birmingham, AL., Nov. 08, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Fleetio , a leading fleet maintenance management software-as-a-service (SaaS) company, today announced it ranked 459th on the Deloitte Technology Fast 500 ™, a ranking of the fastest-growing technology, media, telecommunications, life sciences, fintech, and energy tech companies in North America, now in its 29th year. Fleetio grew 263% from 2019 to 2022, and this marks the third consecutive year the company has appeared on the acclaimed list.

Fleetio’s Chief Revenue Officer, Tyson Goeltz, credits the team’s focus on the customer and effectiveness of the product for the company’s 263% revenue growth. "We have a team that is committed to helping customers achieve their desired outcomes,” said Goeltz. “Fleetio has built an industry-leading platform that enables companies around the world to make data-driven decisions about their fleet operations."

Fleetio is a comprehensive fleet maintenance software solution that helps fleets of all sizes track, analyze and improve their fleet operations. The web- and mobile-based technology enables fleet managers, drivers, mechanics and vendors to access and update fleet data in real-time and gain actionable insights such as cost per mile and total cost of ownership. With Fleetio, users can manage maintenance, digital inspections, fuel, parts, inventory, vehicle assignments, recalls and more in one place. Fleetio currently offers over 35 out-of-the-box integration options through its App Directory, plus connectivity with over 85,000 national, regional and independent shop partners through its Maintenance Shop Integration.

“Each year we look forward to reviewing the progress and innovations of our Technology Fast 500 winners. This year is especially celebratory as we expand the number of winners to better represent just how many companies are developing new ideas to progress our society and the world, especially during a slow economy,” said Paul Silverglate , vice chair, Deloitte LLP and U.S. technology sector leader. “While software and services and life sciences continue to dominate the top 10, we are encouraged to see other categories making their mark. Congratulations to all the winners who show us how creativity, hard work and perseverance can lead to success.”

Overall, the 2023 Technology Fast 500 companies achieved revenue growth ranging from 201% to 222,189% over the three-year time frame from 2019 to 2022, with an average growth rate of 1,934% and a median growth rate of 497%.

About the 2023 Deloitte Technology Fast 500

Now in its 29th year, the Deloitte Technology Fast 500 provides a ranking of the fastest-growing technology, media, telecommunications, life sciences, fintech, and energy tech companies — both public and private — in North America. Technology Fast 500 award winners are selected based on percentage fiscal year revenue growth from 2019 to 2022.

In order to be eligible for Technology Fast 500 recognition, companies must own proprietary intellectual property or technology that is sold to customers in products that contribute to a majority of the company’s operating revenues. Companies must have base-year operating revenues of at least US$50,000, and current-year operating revenues of at least US$5 million. Additionally, companies must be in business for a minimum of four years and be headquartered within North America.

About Fleetio

Fleetio builds simple, collaborative software that helps fleets of all sizes track, analyze and improve fleet operations. With a mobile-first mindset and focus on automating the fleet operations process through seamless integrations with business solutions like telematics devices, maintenance shops, and fuel cards, Fleetio’s web- and mobile-based technology enables fleet managers, drivers, mechanics, and vendors to access and update fleet data in real-time and get actionable insights like total cost of ownership. With Fleetio, users can manage maintenance, DVIRs, fuel, parts, inventory, vehicle assignments, recalls, and more all in one place. Fleetio powers public and private fleets in more than 80 countries in industries like consumer and business services, construction, transportation, and many others. Visit us at www.fleetio.com .

About Deloitte

Deloitte provides industry-leading audit, consulting, tax and advisory services to many of the world’s most admired brands, including nearly 90% of the Fortune 500® and more than 8,500 U.S.-based private companies. At Deloitte, we strive to live our purpose of making an impact that matters by creating trust and confidence in a more equitable society. We leverage our unique blend of business acumen, command of technology, and strategic technology alliances to advise our clients across industries as they build their future . Deloitte is proud to be part of the largest global professional services network serving our clients in the markets that are most important to them. Bringing more than 175 years of service, our network of member firms spans more than 150 countries and territories. Learn how Deloitte’s approximately 457,000 people worldwide connect for impact at www.deloitte.com .

