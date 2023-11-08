Sound Royalties Accelerates Company Growth by Creating Business Relationship with Music Banking Veteran David Innes

MIAMI, Nov. 08, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Sound Royalties , a subsidiary of GoDigital Media Group and the music industry’s leading finance firm for nearly a decade, is continuing to accelerate its growth strategies by announcing a new working relationship with David Innes. The entertainment banking veteran will support Sound Royalties by amplifying its networking reach among music creatives and expanding its new business pipeline.



“Sound Royalties continues to experience strong growth, and with the current prime rate at 8.5%, our fixed fee and fixed term funding has become even more appealing to the marketplace. As we prepare to close out our first decade, we are working with more payors and types of income streams than any other music finance firm, and we’re supporting an ever-growing number of music creatives including multi-platinum global superstars,” said Alex Heiche, CEO and founder of Sound Royalties. “Aligning with David Innes, a seasoned entertainment banker whose longstanding vision to provide creative financial solutions in support of the music industry aligns perfectly with ours, is another strategic step to continue our momentum.”

“Sound Royalties was the first to realize the incredible opportunity to support music creatives with fair financing that doesn’t require 100% recoupment, nor require relinquishing copyrights or masters, and doesn’t take a piece of your future income,” said David Innes, founder and president of On the Money Entertainment Advisory and Consulting. “Over the last decade, Sound Royalties has built a stellar reputation. I am eager to add value that will help contribute to its future success.”

Innes, a former professional musician himself, brings more than three decades of experience in music banking. He is currently a voting member of NARAS and a graduate of Nashville’s prestigious Leadership Music program. Over the years he has worked with top talent and representation including Grammy Award winning writers, performers, producers, publishers, agents, managers, business managers & attorneys. He’s held leadership positions at a variety of music and entertainment divisions in both private and large national banks, most recently as Senior Vice President and Regional Team Leader for City National Bank, Los Angeles. His new venture, On the Money Entertainment Advisory and Consulting, will work with Sound Royalties to align music creatives with the right resources to support their projects.

About Sound Royalties

Founded in 2014, Sound Royalties, LLC is a pioneer of music financing on all types of royalty streams. The company led the way to a new kind of access to funding, empowering music industry professionals in their projects, without ever taking ownership of their copyrights and allowing for ongoing cash flow instead of 100% recoupment. Thanks to its artist-friendly, financially sound approach, Sound Royalties has become the largest music financing service provider in the industry, with representatives around the world.

Sound Royalties has worked with thousands of music industry professionals, from emerging artists and rising stars to GRAMMY Award winners, as well as music distributors, publishers, and record labels in every genre. The company works with hundreds of thousands of songs and streams that include credits by Selena Gomez, Ariana Grande, Bad Bunny, Alicia Keys, Pitbull, Steve Dorff, Wyclef Jean, Earl Bud Lee, Sonia Leigh, DJ Khaled, Lil Wayne, Eliel Lind, El Alfa, Smokey Robinson, and so many more. Learn more at https://soundroyalties.com . Sound Royalties is a subsidiary of GoDigital Media Group, a multinational conglomerate dedicated to inspiring happiness by connecting community, content, and commerce across consumer passion points.