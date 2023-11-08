Hulk Hogan awarded title of ‘Greatest Mustache in History’ by sports fans
Hulk Hogan has beaten David Seaman and Travis Kelce to the title of the greatest moustache in history, by sports fans.
• Hulk Hogan voted as having the greatest mustache in history by sports fans
• David Seaman came in at second on the list, whilst Kansas City Chiefs tight-end Travis Kelce finished third
• More than 1,000 fans voted for the title, meaning UFC legend Don Fyre made the list as did legendary NFL coach Andy Reid*
In a survey by LuckyBlock.com of more than 1,000 sports fans before ‘Movember’ started, the ‘Hulkster’ claimed a whopping 36.2% of the votes to take top spot.
The WWE Hall of Famer wore a ‘Horseshoe Mustache’ throughout his career inside the ring and beyond, still sporting the ‘tache to this day.
"Hulk Hogan's iconic horseshoe mustache has become synonymous with greatness, not just in the realm of professional wrestling but across the entire sports landscape," Capital Sports Network Owner Sean Miller said. "His facial hair has transcended the boundaries of the ring, becoming a symbol of strength, charisma, and unwavering determination. In a recent poll by LuckyBlock.com, Hogan emerged victorious, claiming the title of 'Greatest Mustache in Sports History' with a resounding 36.2% of the votes. This overwhelming support is a testament to the enduring legacy of Hogan's mustache, a piece of sporting folklore that has captured the hearts and imaginations of fans worldwide.
"From the boisterous arenas of professional wrestling to the hallowed grounds of football fields and baseball diamonds, Hogan's mustache has stood as a beacon of individuality and unwavering self-expression. It has adorned the face of a man who has conquered countless challenges, both in the physical realm and in the face of public scrutiny. His mustache is not merely a fashion statement; it is an embodiment of his very essence, a symbol of his unyielding spirit and unwavering commitment to his craft.
"While other athletes have sported impressive facial hair, none have achieved the same level of recognition and admiration as Hulk Hogan. His mustache is more than just a piece of facial hair; it is a cultural icon, a symbol of an era, and a testament to the power of individuality in the face of conformity. In a world that often seeks to homogenize and blend in, Hogan's mustache stands as a defiant reminder of the importance of standing out, of embracing one's unique identity, and of never compromising one's true self.
"As Hogan continues to grace the world with his presence, his mustache remains a constant, a symbol of his enduring legacy and the indelible mark he has left on the world of sports. It is a reminder that true greatness lies not in conformity but in embracing one's individuality and pursuing one's dreams with unwavering determination. Hulk Hogan's mustache is more than just facial hair; it is a symbol of strength, resilience, and the indomitable human spirit."
Question: Who has the best moustache in sports history, if anyone?
ATHLETE PERCENTAGE OF VOTES
• Hulk Hogan 36.2%
• David Seaman 29%
• Travis Kelce 11%
• Andy Reid. 8%
• Aaron Rodgers 8%
• Don Fyre 7.8%
Former England and Arsenal shot-stopper David Seaman clocked in at second on the list with 29% of the vote, even though he prefers a clean shaven look these days.
The 60-year-old had a cracking ‘tache throughout his career, initially pairing the statement facial hair with floppy curtains before ditching the barbers and opting for a slick back ponytail.
NFL superstar Travis Kelce came in at third in the results, with the Kansas City Chiefs tight-end shooting to fame over the past six months with his highly-publicised romance with Taylor Swift. Prior to his dalliance with the ‘Bad Blood’ singer Kelce was renowned for having amazing facial hair…and for two Super Bowl wins.
Kelce’s coach at the Chiefs, Andy Reid, came in at joint-fourth with fellow NFL legend Aaron Rodgers with 8% of the vote, while UFC pioneer Don Fyre completed the voting at 7.8%.
*1,005 sports fans ('Sports fans who class themselves as sports fans and watch their sport on TV' and include fans who also prefer going to games as well as watching on TV )
