Autonomix Medical, Inc. Launches Social Media Channels

Company developing innovative two-fold technology designed to both detect the neural signals relating to pain or disease and ablate them in one simple procedure



Ongoing progress toward launch of first-in-human clinical trial for the treatment of pancreatic cancer pain and pancreatitis pain in 2024

THE WOODLANDS, TX, Nov. 08, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Autonomix Medical, Inc. (“Autonomix” or the “Company”) a medical device company focused on advancing innovative technologies to revolutionize how diseases involving the nervous system are diagnosed and treated, today announced the launch of its new corporate social media channels. To stay up to date with Autonomix’s latest news and events, connect with the Company on Twitter, LinkedIn and Facebook.

“We believe Autonomix represents an exciting opportunity to potentially revolutionize how diseases involving the nervous system are diagnosed and treated. We continue to make significant progress toward our first-in-human clinical trial and are committed to being transparent with all of our stakeholders as we continue to advance the development of our innovative technologies. We invite you to connect with us on our social media channels as we work to establish a presence across the investment, patient and industry partner communities and provide a much-needed solution for navigating the nervous system to provide real-time precision-guided therapy across a number of high-value indications,” commented Lori Bisson, Chief Executive Officer of Autonomix.

Leveraging its catheter-based sensing technology, Autonomix is developing the ability to do two things at once: sense neural signals associated with pain or disease and destroy those nerves at the source. Until now, no clinically available technology has been sensitive enough to locally detect the electrical signals used by the bulk of our peripheral nervous system. Autonomix is designing technology to detect these faint signals, paving the way for targeted treatment not yet available in the market today. The Autonomix technology uses a proprietary microchip and unique antenna sensing array designed to enable precise targeting of treatments through a simple and safe transvascular procedure.

Ultimately, the Autonomix technology may be used to potentially treat a large number of diseases relating to nervous system function. The Company is initially focusing its efforts on helping pancreatic cancer patients and people with pancreatitis who are suffering from pain that is not relieved by currently available methods. The Company is currently working toward its proof-of-concept first-in-human clinical trial for the treatment of pancreatic cancer pain, expected to commence in 2024.

Autonomix is a medical device company focused on advancing innovative technologies to revolutionize how diseases involving the nervous system are diagnosed and treated. The Company’s first-in-class technology platform includes a catheter-based microchip sensing array that has the ability to detect and differentiate neural signals with approximately 3,000 times greater sensitivity than currently available technologies. We believe this will enable, for the first time ever, transvascular diagnosis and treatment of diseases involving the peripheral nervous system virtually anywhere in the body.

We are initially developing our technology for pancreatic cancer pain and pancreatitis pain, conditions that can cause debilitating pain and need an effective solution. However, our technology constitutes a platform with the potential to address dozens of indications, including in cardiology, renal denervation and chronic pain management across a wide disease spectrum.

For more information, visit autonomix.com

