German Car Depot Welcomes Service Manager Jimmy Gonzales Formerly Gunther VW Fort Lauderdale

German Car Depot is pleased to announce the appointment of Jimmy Gonzalez, a respected and experienced automotive service writer from Gunther VW in Fort Lauderdale, FL, as its new Service Manager. Formerly a 20-year top service adviser at Gunther VW in Fort Lauderdale, Jimmy Gonzalez brings a wealth of knowledge and expertise to his new role at German Car Depot, solidifying the company’s commitment to offering unparalleled service to VW and all German car owners throughout south Florida.

Jimmy Gonzalez’s reputation at Gunther VW as a highly knowledgeable and customer-centric service adviser precedes him. His commitment to exceptional customer service and in-depth knowledge of German vehicles make him a valuable addition to the German Car Depot team. Both customers from Gunther VW who have previously enjoyed working with him and new customers alike can now find him at his new work address at

German Car Depot

2130 Fillmore St Hollywood Fl. 33020

954-921-1515

German Car Depot is renowned for its specialized service – repair for German vehicles, including Volkswagen and all German cars. With the incorporation of Jimmy Gonzalez as the Manager, the company aims to elevate its service offerings and customer experience to new heights.

Jimmy Gonzalez has been married for over 20 years to his wife. Jimmy has four kids, five dogs, and five cats.

