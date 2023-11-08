Zero Hash Ranked Number 21 Fastest-Growing Company in North America on the 2023 Deloitte Technology Fast 500™

Zero Hash recognized with exceptionally fast revenue growth

CHICAGO, Nov. 08, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Zero Hash, the leading crypto infrastructure platform, today announced it ranked 21 on the Deloitte Technology Fast 500 ™, a ranking of the fastest-growing technology, media, telecommunications, life sciences, fintech, and energy tech companies in North America, now in its 29th year. Zero Hash grew 100x during this period.



Zero Hash’s Founder and CEO, Edward Woodford, credits the company’s focus on abstracting the technical complexity and providing the highest standards of regulatory compliance for any company to seamlessly build and embed crypto products into their customer experience. This represents an accelerated movement in the industry of traditional and web2 brands moving into crypto and web3.

Zero Hash powers global innovators including Stripe, Interactive Brokers and Shift4, with a trusted and sophisticated crypto-as-a-service platform.

“To be a member of the Deloitte Technology Fast 500 list is an accomplishment we’re proud of, it is a testament to the growth of our business, in a challenging macro environment,” said Edward Woodford, Zero Hash Founder and CEO.

“This year is especially celebratory as we expand the number of winners to better represent just how many companies are developing new ideas to progress our society and the world, especially during a slow economy,” said Paul Silverglate , vice chair, Deloitte LLP and U.S. technology sector leader.

About Deloitte

Deloitte provides industry-leading audit, consulting, tax and advisory services to many of the world’s most admired brands, including nearly 90% of the Fortune 500® and more than 8,500 U.S.-based private companies. At Deloitte, we strive to live our purpose of making an impact that matters by creating trust and confidence in a more equitable society. We leverage our unique blend of business acumen, command of technology, and strategic technology alliances to advise our clients across industries as they build their future . Deloitte is proud to be part of the largest global professional services network serving our clients in the markets that are most important to them. Bringing more than 175 years of service, our network of member firms spans more than 150 countries and territories. Learn how Deloitte’s approximately 457,000 people worldwide connect for impact at www.deloitte.com .

Deloitte refers to one or more of Deloitte Touche Tohmatsu Limited, a UK private company limited by guarantee (“DTTL”), its network of member firms, and their related entities. DTTL and each of its member firms are legally separate and independent entities. DTTL (also referred to as “Deloitte Global”) does not provide services to clients. In the United States, Deloitte refers to one or more of the US member firms of DTTL, their related entities that operate using the “Deloitte” name in the United States and their respective affiliates. Certain services may not be available to attest clients under the rules and regulations of public accounting. Please see www.deloitte.com/about to learn more about our global network of member firms.

About Zero Hash

Zero Hash is a B2B2C crypto-as-a-service infrastructure platform that allows any platform to embed digital assets natively into their own customer experience quickly and easily through a matter of API endpoints. Zero Hash’s turnkey solution handles the entire backend complexity and regulatory licensing required to offer crypto products.

IBKR is leveraging Zero Hash’s Central Limit Order Book (CLOB), with deep liquidity powered by tier 1 liquidity providers, including Stillman Digital, Amber Technologies and DV Chain.

Zero Hash Holdings, through its subsidiaries, powers neo-banks, broker-dealers, payment groups as well as non-financial brands to offer digital asset trading and custody, crypto-backed rewards and round-ups programs.

Zero Hash Holdings is backed by investors, including Point72 Ventures, Bain Capital Ventures, and NYCA.

Zero Hash LLC is a FinCen-registered Money Service Business and a regulated Money Transmitter that can operate in 51 US jurisdictions. Zero Hash LLC and Zero Hash Liquidity Services LLC are licensed to engage in virtual currency business activity by the New York State Department of Financial Services. In Canada, Zero Hash LLC is registered as a Money Service Business with FINTRAC.

Zero Hash Australia Pty Ltd. is registered with AUSTRAC as a Digital Currency Exchange Provider, with DCE registered provider number DCE100804170-001. This registration enables Zero Hash to offer its crypto services in Australia. Zero Hash Australia Pty Ltd. is registered on the New Zealand register of financial service providers, with Financial Service Provider (FSP) number FSP1004503. A FSP in New Zealand is a registration and does not mean that Zero Hash Australia Pty Ltd. is licensed by a New Zealand regulator to provide crypto services. Zero Hash Australia Pty Ltd.’s registration on the New Zealand register of financial service providers does not mean that Zero Hash Australia is subject to active regulation or oversight by a New Zealand regulator.

Connect with Zero Hash on LinkedIn , or visit www.zerohash.com for more information.

Zero Hash Contact

Shaun O’keeffe

(855) 744-7333

media@zerohash.com

Disclosures

Zero Hash services and product offerings may not be available in all jurisdictions. Zero Hash accounts are not subject to FDIC or SIPC protections, or any such equivalent protections that may exist outside of the US.