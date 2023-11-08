Movella Announces New Date For Third Quarter 2023 Financial Results Conference Call and Webcast

HENDERSON, Nev., Nov. 08, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Movella Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ: MVLA) (“Movella”), a leading full-stack provider of sensors, software, and analytics that enable the digitization of movement, has rescheduled the release of its financial results for the third quarter and nine months ended September 30, 2023 to after market close on Monday, November 13, 2023.



A conference call to discuss Movella’s financial results and outlook will be held at 2:00 p.m. PT / 5:00 p.m. ET. The call will be hosted by Ben Lee, CEO and Steve Smith, CFO. Q&A with management will follow immediately after prepared remarks.

A live webcast of the call will be accessible on the investor relations section of the Movella website at https://investors.movella.com/ . Please register at https://register.vevent.com/register/BI3ce54c9b74b24e979b5739997094ac35 to access the call by phone. Upon registration, telephone participants will receive the dial-in number along with a unique PIN number that can be used to access the call. A replay of the webcast will also be available for a limited time at https://investors.movella.com/ .

About Movella Holdings Inc.

Movella is a leading full-stack provider of sensors, software, and analytics that enable the digitization of movement. Movella serves the entertainment, health & sports, and automation & mobility markets. Our innovations enable customers to capitalize on the value of movement by transforming data into meaningful and actionable insights. Partnering with leading global brands such as Electronic Arts, EPIC Games, 20th Century Studios, Netflix, Toyota, Siemens and over 500 sports organizations, Movella is creating extraordinary outcomes that move humanity forward. To learn more, please visit www.movella.com .

Media

media@movella.com