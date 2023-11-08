ReflexAI Introduces HomeTeam to Revolutionize Veteran Mental Health Support

The first-of-its-kind, AI-powered training tool launches ahead of Veterans Day with the goal of improving the lives of veterans across the country

NEW YORK, Nov. 08, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- ReflexAI , the leading provider of AI-powered training and quality assurance tools for crisis response, emergency dispatch, and healthcare organizations, today launched HomeTeam , a digital training tool that teaches veterans how to support each other with mental health challenges. Developed with support from Google.org , the free platform includes educational modules that cover high-priority topics in mental health support, followed by AI-powered chat simulations that enable veterans to practice lifelike conversations in a low-risk, confidential setting.



The suicide rate among veterans is a public health crisis. Seventeen veterans die by suicide every day, which is 1.5 times the rate of non-veterans. ReflexAI’s research with hundreds of veterans nationwide showed that 92 percent are willing to help another veteran experiencing a mental health challenge, but only 25 percent feel prepared to do so. ReflexAI built HomeTeam to bridge this gap. By teaching veterans about the warning signs of mental health crises and how to support peers in crisis, HomeTeam provides the skills and confidence needed for successful, real-life interactions that have a life-changing impact.

“As people increasingly rely on remote interactions in sensitive situations, there is a crucial need for technology that fosters human connection,” said Sam Dorison, cofounder and CEO at ReflexAI. “Our research shows that the average combat veteran stays in regular contact with six other veterans. A single veteran trained by HomeTeam could support several other veterans, while inspiring even more to complete HomeTeam training themselves – creating a massive network effect.”

ReflexAI’s cofounders first met as executives at The Trevor Project, the world’s largest suicide prevention and crisis intervention organization for LGBTQ young people. There, with the help of a grant and team of Google.org Fellows, they led the development of an industry-first, AI-powered crisis contact simulation technology that received national recognition. HomeTeam brings the proven impact of this life-saving innovation to the veteran community.

“We designed HomeTeam to meet the needs and improve the lives of every veteran, everywhere,” said John Callery, cofounder and Chief Product & Technology Officer at ReflexAI. “We’ve seen the transformative power of our crisis simulation technology firsthand, and we believe it will have a profound impact on how veterans support each other through mental health challenges.”

ReflexAI recognized the need for a public-facing training tool for the veteran community after being selected as a finalist for Mission Daybreak , a $20M grant challenge by the U.S. Department of Veterans Affairs (VA) to combat veteran suicide. In 2022, the company kicked off the development of HomeTeam with $1.5M in grant funding from Google.org and a Google.org Fellowship. Nine Fellows worked on a full-time, pro bono basis to help build the training tool, with support from an additional eight employee volunteers. ReflexAI also enlisted the help of leading experts and independent clinicians who specialize in veteran mental health and suicide prevention, as well as over 500 veterans whose perspectives were instrumental in shaping HomeTeam’s content and simulations.

“ReflexAI's HomeTeam tool helps veterans, where and when they need it the most," said Kent Walker, President of Global Affairs, Google. “It's a high-tech tool that helps people connect in low-tech ways, using AI to make outreach more effective and available.”

“The peer-to-peer nature of this tool is perfect because, from day one, veterans are trained to help each other. You build so much trust over the years of serving alongside someone,” said Chris Keller, a U.S. Army Veteran, Google software engineer and Google.org Fellow who helped develop HomeTeam. “I really hope that in building this tool we can make a dent in not just suicide among veterans, but in reducing the stigma around mental health in general.”

ReflexAI also partners with nonprofit organizations dedicated to supporting the veteran community, including the Purple Heart Foundation , Stack Up and Irreverent Warriors . Together, ReflexAI and these organizations are ensuring HomeTeam reaches a wide, diverse range of veterans and, ultimately, expanding access to important education that can save millions of lives.

HomeTeam is now available to the general public for free. To complete the training yourself, sign up at https://hometeam.reflexai.com/ .

