Data and AI Company Stardog Launches Voicebox, Providing Enterprise Knowledge Workers with Direct, Easy Access to Critical Business Insight

NEW YORK, Nov. 08, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Stardog, the Data and AI company dedicated to providing enterprise knowledge workers with direct and easy access to critical business data, today released Voicebox, a large language model (LLM)-powered platform that, for the first time, enables immediate access to business data critical to getting work done. Voicebox provides a conversational interface to connect data consumers to all of an organization’s data without stripping away its business context. This announcement comes on the heels of Accenture Ventures recent strategic investment in Stardog, driven by projected growth in the generative AI market.

Global enterprises have long been hampered by an inability to get company data and knowledge into the hands of their employees and others who need it most. This is largely because that data is stored inefficiently across various locations and structures, with corporate entities tasked with maintaining governance and control. With Voicebox, any employee, customer or corporate vendor can ask questions using ordinary language and get immediate answers based on trusted, timely, and accurate enterprise data. No special technical skills are required.

“For the first time, any employee has the ability to pose questions to enterprise data with ease and instantly get trusted answers,” said Kendall Clark, Founder and CEO, Stardog. “It’s hard to overstate the impact this solution will have on competitiveness and profitability as universal access to relevant data has long been one of the biggest obstacles to getting work done. Self-serve analytics is no longer the exclusive preserve of technical folks who’re able to program.”

Added Clark, “Every enterprise Generative AI solution today requires access to timely and accurate data, and Voicebox is a key foundational layer. As such, Stardog is also making Voicebox available to Generative AI companies in support of their solutions.”

Key Voicebox LLM Business Value Attributes Include:

A self-service analytics platform that extends to all enterprise knowledge workers, especially those who lack programing or other advanced data skills

Workers can directly question any and every enterprise data source in ordinary language using a conversational AI interface – zero technical skills are required

Enterprises can turn their data ‘inside out’ – allowing customers a better level of access and insight about their data, as well as allowing partners, suppliers, and others to self-serve

Most LLM-based approaches to data accessibility suffer from LLM’s tendency to hallucinate facts that sound plausible but which are entirely false. Voicebox’s approach eliminates the hallucination problem and gives answers based on timely, trusted, and accurate corporate data sources.

Organizations seeking solutions to data hallucinations can turn to Stardog to provide accurate, contextually relevant answers that query real-time data. Answers can be trusted as they can be explained with lineage back to the systems of records that were used to generate the response.

Stardog’s release of its own LLM-powered conversational AI solves enterprise customer challenges of privacy, compliance, governance, and hallucinations that come with using 3rd party tools that are not readily training on the organization’s own data models and business rules.

To learn more, request Early Access to Stardog Voicebox: https://info.stardog.com/voicebox/early-access-registration

About Stardog

Stardog is a Data and AI company dedicated to providing multinational organizations and government agencies better access to their mission-critical data. Organizations like Boehringer Ingelheim, Raytheon, Schneider Electric, NASA, and the US Department of Defense rely on Stardog to provide them access to data key to running and growing their enterprises and accomplishing their missions. For more information, visit www.stardog.com.



