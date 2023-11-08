Children's Home Society of NC Receives Multiple Marketing Communications Awards

Greensboro, North Carolina, Nov. 08, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Children's Home Society of NC (CHS) is proud to announce that they have been honored with several prestigious marketing communications awards. The MarCom Awards honor excellence in marketing and communications while recognizing the creativity, hard work, and generosity of industry professionals.

The MarCom Awards are highly regarded in the marketing and communications industry, and CHS's recognition is a testament to their outstanding efforts in promoting their mission and services. These awards serve as a validation of the organization's commitment to making a positive impact on the lives of children and families in North Carolina.

Awards include:

Platinum – “It’s Worth It Foster Family” Commercial

Platinum – “It’s Worth It Foster Family” Campaign

Gold – “Combatting the Shortage: Foster Family Recruitment” Campaign

Honorable Mention – “The Foster Care Education Video Series”

View Commercial Awarded - It’s Worth It – Reunification | Foster Care Licensing (:60)

https://youtu.be/gUKcqD8R-Gg?si=-wrOIyLepvxh6x3T

Additionally, The Institute for Family, an initiative of Children’s Home Society, won:

Gold – “Seen Out Loud” Podcast

Through their innovative marketing strategies, CHS has effectively raised awareness about their programs and initiatives, specifically around the significant shortage of foster families in North Carolina and the benefits of foster parenting. Their dedication to excellence and their ability to connect with their target audience have been instrumental in their success. The MarCom Awards highlight the organization's exceptional achievements in various areas of marketing and communications.

"We are thrilled to receive these prestigious awards," said Becky Alley, CHS Chief Marketing Officer. "This recognition is a testament to the hard work and dedication of our team. It also reflects the incredible support we receive from our community, donors, and partners. We are grateful for their continued belief in our mission."

With approximately 11,000 children in foster care in the state, and 450-plus aging out each year, Children’s Home Society works tirelessly in its mission to promote the right of every child to a permanent, safe, and loving family. CHS has celebrated more than 16,000 adoptions since 1902. Today, CHS continues to create new families as well as to provide families with the support and resources they need to be healthy, stay together, grow stronger, and thrive.

For more information about Children’s Home Society, preserving family well-being, becoming a foster or adoptive parent, volunteering, or providing financial support, please call 800-632-1400 or visit www.chsnc.org.

About Children’s Home Society of North Carolina

Children’s Home Society offers a network of services and support throughout North Carolina to help establish and sustain healthy, loving relationships in every family. For 120 years, Children’s Home Society has provided a broad spectrum of programs and services including adoption, foster care, parenting education, family preservation, and teen responsibility. Children’s Home Society believes in the importance of family, not only in the life of a child but also in the foundation of a community. For more information, visit www.chsnc.org.

About The Institute for Family

The Institute for Family advocates for family well-being in North Carolina and across the nation. The Institute is grounded in listening to families, trusting their lived expertise, and working with them to inform and inspire policies and practices that value families. The Institute capitalizes on Children’s Home Society’s 120-year history of providing direct services for families associated with the child welfare system. The Institute’s impact extends beyond the limits of traditional programs to address the broader conditions facing families that lead to child maltreatment.

About MarCom

Since its inception in 2004, MarCom has evolved into one of the largest, most respected creative competitions in the world. Each year about 6,500 print and digital entries are submitted from dozens of countries. MarCom is administered by the Association of Marketing and Communications Professionals (AMCP). The international organization, founded in 1995, consists of several thousand marketing, communication, advertising, public relations, digital, and web professionals. AMCP administers recognition programs, provides judges, and rewards outstanding achievement and service to the community.

