Jericho School District Releases “Reconnecting: An Art Within Itself” Through the Canon Solutions America Future Authors Project

MELVILLE, N.Y., Nov. 08, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Students at Jericho High School participated in a book signing on October 24 in support of their work as part of the Future Authors Project, a writing workshop supported by Canon Solutions America, Inc., a wholly owned subsidiary of Canon U.S.A., Inc. The students garnered the experience of being published authors for their book titled “Reconnecting: An Art Within Itself,” a collection of their works based on the theme of reconnecting—with childhood memories, favorite places, and the authors’ selves.

The Future Authors Project—first launched in the Jericho School District in 2017—is an annual program that provides select high school students an inside look into the writing process from idea conception, drafting, and editing through to publication. As part of the program, students used Canon imaging equipment during the creative process to capture vivid photographs to accompany their written work. The writings and photos of the students were combined into the book, with each student earning a published author credit.

Parents and district staff attended the official launch, where participating students and teachers signed copies of the books which were printed by Suffolk Printing using Canon production print technology. Additionally, Christine Sedlacek, senior director and general manager of Canon U.S.A., Inc.’s corporate communications division, spoke to the students at the event, congratulating them on seeing their hard work and dedication come to fruition.

“I always enjoy reading the stories and seeing the creativity and inspiration that goes into the students’ work,” Sedlacek said. “There is incredible collaboration at work here—from the students and faculty of Jericho High School, to the team at Suffolk Printing, to the staff at Canon U.S.A. and Canon Solutions America. We all come together in support of the Future Authors Project.”

“The Canon Solutions America Future Authors Project at Jericho High School is an opportunity to amplify student voice and provide a creative space for students to reconnect with why they love to read and write,” said Dr. Daniel Salzman, curriculum associate for English Language Arts at Jericho School District.

The four-day workshop, conducted June 26-29, helped students sharpen their respective writing, editing, and storytelling skills. In preparation for the program, a camera tutorial was conducted by Canon earlier that month at the school to help students understand the photography aspect of the book-making process. Drew MacCallum, Canon’s senior manager of product planning, gave a detailed presentation on the basics of using the Canon-provided Rebel SL2 for all students in attendance.

“This workshop was such a wonderful, unique opportunity to share my writing and be vulnerable with peers and teachers, all outside the confines of the typical school day,” said student Alison Tae. “I truly feel like Canon Solutions America gave us the space to write from our hearts and share beautiful stories. Overall, I’m so grateful that I was able to spend a part of my summer doing what I love with people I love.”

“Writing with my peers for four days was an amazing experience and one that had me evaluate my writing in ways I hadn’t before,” student Ren Tang said. “The whole environment was incredibly supportive and one that I hope can be emulated elsewhere.”

Heather McGee, an English teacher at Jericho High School who helps run the program, said Canon’s support provides special experiences for all the participants.

“I cannot thank Canon Solutions America enough for this wondrous opportunity; for me, those four days of earnest writing, summer sunshine, and laughing, thoughtful teenagers were absolute magic,” McGee said.

“This program is a terrific example of what high school students can accomplish when they are provided with the right tools,” said Peter P. Kowalczuk, president, Canon Solutions America. “Canon Solutions America is so proud of every student who successfully participated in this program and displayed their passion for writing and creativity. We are delighted to continue supporting the creative vision of these talented individuals.”

