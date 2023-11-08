Truveta announces availability of millions of echocardiogram reports to advance cardiovascular research

With more than 56.6 million clinical observations from more than 2.7 million echocardiogram reports and growing, Truveta is the market leader in real-world data for cardiovascular research.

BELLEVUE, Wash., Nov. 08, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Today Truveta announced the availability of more than 56.6 million clinical observations from more than 2.7 million echocardiogram reports from more than 1.7 million de-identified patients, making it the market leader in real-world data to advance cardiovascular research at scale. Truveta delivers the most complete, timely, and clean electronic health record (EHR) data from more than 100 million patients across more than 30 health systems, empowering researchers with scientifically rigorous analytics to study safety and effectiveness, improve patient care, and train medical AI. New peer-reviewed research using Truveta Data was published recently in the Journal of the Society for Cardiovascular Angiography and Interventions (JSCAI) comparing two treatments for pulmonary embolism and identifying risk for adverse events like major bleeding. Major life sciences organizations like Boston Scientific and Reprieve Cardiovascular are also using Truveta to explore conditions like peripheral artery disease (PAD) and acute decompensated heart failure (ADHF) to advance therapeutic innovations and improve patient care and outcomes.

Echocardiograms provide crucial clinical observations for cardiovascular care, yet obtaining these measures at scale for real-world data analysis has been a longstanding challenge. Existing methods, such as relying on registry data or physician referrals, have limitations in scope and timeliness, hindering large-scale research. By leveraging the Truveta Language Model (TLM), a large language model built using the largest healthcare dataset (inclusive of cardiovascular notes, image reports, procedures, and more), Truveta provides unprecedented ability to extract meaningful cardiology-specific information, structuring nearly 50 vital quantitative measures from 2.7 million unstructured echocardiogram reports. From essential metrics like ejection fraction to specialized measures such as tricuspid annular systolic velocity (TASV), the availability of these measures across millions of observations via AI models in Truveta Data enables researchers to explore new frontiers in their cardiovascular studies.

"Cardiovascular research on broad patient populations has been limited to date because critical details, such as results and clinician assessments from echocardiogram reports, have remained locked away within the unstructured clinician notes,” said Michael Simonov, MD, chief medical officer and vice president of product, Truveta. “Thanks to the transformative power of AI, these once-elusive measures are now unlocked and available at a scale never before possible, opening the door for new treatments for more common conditions like heart failure with reduced ejection fraction to rarer conditions like tricuspid stenosis. As we look ahead, we will also have clinical observations from cardiac catheterization reports, which will provide even more data to help researchers study conditions like ischemic heart disease and pulmonary hypertension. The availability of these data has the potential to propel cardiovascular research forward in ways never before possible, opening new horizons of discovery and innovation to improve patient care and outcomes and save lives."

About Truveta

Truveta is a growing collective of health systems that provide more than 18% of all daily clinical care in the US. Truveta is trusted by more than 50 leading healthcare and life science customers to study safety and effectiveness, improve patient care, and train medical AI. Across these leading organizations, Truveta connects data, people, and ideas to pursue a shared mission of saving lives with data.

Truveta membership includes Providence, Advocate Health, Trinity Health, Tenet Healthcare, Northwell Health, AdventHealth, Baptist Health of Northeast Florida, Baylor Scott & White Health, Bon Secours Mercy Health, CommonSpirit Health, Hawaii Pacific Health, HealthPartners, Henry Ford Health System, HonorHealth, Inova, Lehigh Valley Health Network, MedStar Health, Memorial Hermann Health System, MetroHealth, Novant Health, Ochsner Health, Premier Health, Saint Luke’s Health System, Sanford Health, Sentara Healthcare, Texas Health Resources, TriHealth, UnityPoint Health, Virtua Health, and WellSpan Health.

Attachment

Ellie Lampton Truveta 2064092192 ellief@truveta.com