Reopening of Maritime Border Between Papua New Guinea and Solomon Islands

HC Soaki and Chief Migration Officer Stanis Hulahau after the reopening of border ceremony at Kangu beach. Shortland islands on the background.

The maritime border between Papua New Guinea and the Solomon Islands was officially reopened on Tuesday 31st October 2023 at Kangu beach in South Bougainville.

The event marked the end of stringent COVID-19 restrictions that were initiated in 2020 to protect public health and safety. The first part of the program which included speeches and entertainment was held at Buin.

The Solomon Islands Government was represented at this occasion by the Solomon Islands High Commissioner to Papua New Guinea, H.E William Soaki.

H.E Soaki, expressed gratitude for the resilience and patience displayed by the citizens of both countries during the challenging pandemic era.

He acknowledged the sacrifices made to safeguard public health and underlined the commitment to regional collaboration and well-being.

The reopening of the maritime border is a significant step forward for both nations, underscoring the progress made in managing the COVID-19 pandemic. It signifies a return to more normalized cross-border activities, trade, and people-to-people exchanges.

As the two nations move into this new phase, they pledge to continue to work together to ensure the safety and health of their communities. The ongoing management of the pandemic, other health challenges and cross border issues remain a shared priority as both countries understand the importance of adaptability and mutual support in their recovery efforts.

The ceremony at Kangu beach was not only a moment of celebration but also an opportunity to reaffirm the deep historical, cultural, and economic ties that bind Papua New Guinea through the Bougainville and the Solomon Islands. It also showcased a vision for a stronger, more resilient future in which both nations can thrive.

The governments of Papua New Guinea and the Solomon Islands extend their heartfelt thanks to all those who have contributed to this significant achievement and look forward to the future with optimism, hope, and renewed collaboration.

The PNG Government was represented by the Chief Migration Officer of PNGICSA, Mr. Stanis Hulahau. The Autonomous Bougainville Government (ABG) was represented by Minister for Lands, Hon. Junior Tumare and Minister for Police and Correctional Service, Hon. John Bosco Ragu. Other senior officials from ABG and PNG government, church leaders and people of South Bougainville

–MFAET PRESS RELEASE