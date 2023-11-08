Solomon Islands deposits instruments for Safety of Life at Sea

The Solomon Islands Ambassador to the European Union, His Excellency, Moses Kouni Mose has deposited the instruments of accession to two protocols of the I1974 international Convention for the Safety of Life at Sea (SOLAS).

He made the handover when attending the 73rd Session of the Technical Cooperation Committee (TCC) of the International Maritime Organization (IMO), held in London from 16 to 19 October 2023.

This process was part of a consistent approach to accede to several IMO instruments related to safety, pollution prevention and response, and liability and compensation.

In handing over the Instruments of accession to the IMO Secretary General, Mr Kitack Lim, Ambassador Mose conveyed Solomon Islands deep appreciation to IMO for the ongoing collaboration and technical support in the maritime transport sector.

He also thanked Secretary General Lim for the technical assistance provided to the Solomon Islands Maritime Authority (SIMA) for its staff training and capacity development.

He said Solomon Islands remains dedicated to advancing maritime development, fostering cooperation, and addressing critical challenges in its maritime sector.

The active involvement in the 73rd Session of the Technical Cooperation Committee of IMO underscores Solomon Islands unwavering commitment to a sustainable maritime future.

TCC is one of the subsidiary bodies of IMO’s governance framework concentrating of the organisation on mobilising resources, implementing partnerships, increasing IMO’s regional presence, promoting women’s participation in the maritime sector, and building capacity of its members to give full effect to IMO instruments particularly SIDS and LDCs.

-MFAET PRESS RELEASE