Hypochlorite Bleaches Market to Reach $586.01 Million by 2030 - Exclusive Report by The Insight Partners

Hypochlorite Bleaches Market is estimated to register a CAGR of 4.5% from 2022 to 2030

Pune, India, Nov. 08, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- According to our latest study on “Hypochlorite Bleaches Market Forecast to 2030 – COVID-19 Impact and Global Analysis – by Product Type, Form, and Application,” the hypochlorite bleaches market size was valued at US$ 410.57 million in 2022 and is expected to reach US$ 586.01 million by 2030; it is projected to register a CAGR of 4.5% from 2022 to 2030. The report highlights key factors driving the hypochlorite bleaches market growth and prominent players along with their developments in the market.





Hypochlorite Bleaches Market: Competition Landscape

Vynova Group; Univar Solutions Inc.; Tessenderlo Group NV; Olin Corporation; Tosoh Corporation; Hawkins, Inc.; SPOLCHEMIE; Altair Chimica S.p.A; Aditya Birla Group; and Tianjin Kaifeng Chemical Co.,Ltd are among the players operating in the global hypochlorite bleaches market. The global hypochlorite bleaches market players focus on providing high-quality products to fulfill customer demand.





Rising Adoption of Hypochlorite Bleaches from Application Sectors Bolsters Hypochlorite Bleaches Market Growth

Hypochlorite bleaches are a class of chemical compounds widely used for their powerful bleaching and disinfecting properties. The most common hypochlorite bleach is sodium hypochlorite, the active ingredient in household bleach. Sodium hypochlorite is most frequently used as a disinfecting agent. It is a broad-spectrum disinfectant that is effective for the disinfection of viruses, fungi, bacteria, and mycobacterium. These properties are driving the sodium hypochlorite market. These bleaches are characterized by their chlorine content, which enables them to break down pigments and stains, making them effective at whitening and brightening fabrics and surfaces. In practical terms, hypochlorite bleaches work by releasing chlorine ions when they come into contact with water. These ions react with the molecules responsible for color in substances like dirt, mold, or pigments in fabrics. This reaction breaks down the color compounds, resulting in a visibly lighter and cleaner surface. Furthermore, the importance of maintaining cleanliness and hygiene in sectors, such as hospitality, healthcare, and food processing, is a significant driver of hypochlorite bleaches market growth. Hypochlorite bleaches are known for their powerful disinfectant properties, making them a preferred choice for sanitizing and disinfecting surfaces. With the increasing awareness of the importance of infection control and the prevention of diseases, there is a growing demand for effective cleaning and disinfection solutions, leading to the hypochlorite bleaches market growth.

Hypochlorite bleaches are widely used in water treatment to disinfect drinking water and wastewater. This is due to their strong oxidizing and disinfecting properties. With the increase in urbanization and global population growth, the demand for clean and safe water is on a rise. This is driving the demand for hypochlorite bleaches in the water treatment sector. In addition, hypochlorite bleaches are also used in the pulp & paper industry to whiten and brighten paper and paperboard. This is because hypochlorite bleaches are very effective at removing lignin from wood pulp, which is the main source of color in paper and paperboards. The increasing demand for paper and paperboards in China, India, and other emerging economies is driving the demand for hypochlorite bleaches in the pulp and paper industry. Furthermore, the convenience and cost-effectiveness of hypochlorite bleaches are contributing to their popularity. These products are readily available and relatively affordable, making them accessible for both household and commercial uses. Environmental concerns are leading to the development of more sustainable bleach formulations, which can further drive hypochlorite bleaches market growth. With the increasing number of environmentally aware consumers, there is a growing interest in eco-friendly bleach alternatives that use less harmful chemicals and reduce the environmental impact.





The report includes the segmentation of the hypochlorite bleaches market as follows:

The global hypochlorite bleaches market is segmented on the basis of product type, form, application, and geography. Based on product type, the hypochlorite bleaches market is segmented into sodium hypochlorite, calcium hypochlorite, lithium hypochlorite, and potassium hypochlorite. In terms of form, the hypochlorite bleaches market is segmented into powder & granules and liquid. Based on application, the hypochlorite bleaches market is bifurcated into, disinfectant, water treatment, paper & pulp, textiles, laundry detergents, and others. By geography, the hypochlorite bleaches market is broadly segmented into North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, the Middle East & Africa, and South & Central America. The North America hypochlorite bleaches market is further segmented into the US, Canada, and Mexico. The market in Europe is subsegmented into Germany, France, the UK, Italy, Russia, and the Rest of Europe. The Asia Pacific hypochlorite bleaches market is further segmented into China, India, Japan, Australia, South Korea, and the Rest of Asia Pacific. The market in the Middle East & Africa is further segmented into South Africa, Saudi Arabia, the UAE, and the Rest of Middle East & Africa. The South & Central America hypochlorite bleaches market is subsegmented into Brazil, Argentina, and the Rest of South & Central America.





Impact of COVID-19 Pandemic on Hypochlorite Bleaches Market

The COVID-19 pandemic has adversely altered the status of the chemicals & materials sector and negatively affected the hypochlorite bleaches market growth. The implementation of processes to mitigate the spread of SARS-CoV-2 aggravated the situation and declined the growth of various industries. As a result, there was a sudden distortion in operational efficiencies and disruptions in the value chains; many industries faced several challenges owing to the shutdown of national and international boundaries. The COVID-19 pandemic has restrained the import and export of hypochlorite bleaches in different countries, hampering the hypochlorite bleaches market growth. The shortage of hypochlorite bleaches due to the COVID-19 pandemic increased its prices rapidly across the world. However, several companies operating in the manufacturing industries revived their businesses owing to the ease of restrictions. Hence, the demand for hypochlorite bleaches is rising across the world, especially among the pulp & paper, textile, water & wastewater, and laundry detergent manufacturing sectors.





