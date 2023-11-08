“A Community Hospital Leads the Way Toward Better Campus Safety, With Help from RAD Light My Way” Case Study Published by AITX’s Subsidiary Robotic Assistance Devices

Detroit, Michigan, Nov. 08, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Artificial Intelligence Technology Solutions, Inc., (the “Company”) ( OTCPK:AITX ), a pioneer in AI-driven security and productivity solutions along with its wholly owned subsidiary Robotic Assistance Devices, Inc. (RAD), today published a comprehensive case study detailing the overwhelmingly positive outcomes following the strategic deployment of RAD Light My Way™ and a fleet of ROSA™ security robots at Scotland Memorial Hospital in Laurinburg, North Carolina. This in-depth review showcases the remarkable improvements in hospital campus safety and staff confidence, cementing the hospital's commitment to cutting-edge security solutions.



The case study can be viewed online at https://tinyurl.com/yvymjf32

"We are absolutely thrilled to see Scotland Memorial Hospital not only embrace RAD Light My Way but also champion its benefits through this case study,” said Steve Reinharz, CEO of AITX and RAD. "Their forward-thinking approach and commitment to safety and security sets a remarkable precedent for the healthcare industry. This case study is a powerful testament to how RAD's solutions can serve the vital needs of hospitals and their dedication to creating a secure environment."

Scotland Memorial Hospital has taken a significant leap in campus safety by becoming the first to implement RAD’s innovative security system RAD Light My Way. This robust solution, featuring AI-driven surveillance provides comprehensive monitoring and a personal security escort via a mobile app, fostering the safety of hospital staff in parking areas. The system's introduction was a direct response to an assault in 2022, propelling the hospital to reinforce its security measures and maintain its reputation as a safe haven for its staff.

"We've always had security officers onsite, but at times our staff have hesitated to ask for an escort to their vehicle," said Dr. David Pope, Chief Operating Officer at Scotland Health. "They don't want to feel like a bother, like they’re pulling an officer away from other security-related responsibilities. With RAD Light My Way, we've removed that barrier. Asking for a virtual escort isn't any trouble, so folks are likelier to do it.”

The deployment of RAD Light My Way at Scotland Memorial has been met with confidence and approval from the hospital's staff and the surrounding community. With seven ROSA units strategically placed around the campus, the hospital has seen a significant deterrent effect against potential security threats, supported by remote monitoring and real-time communication capabilities. Dr. Pope attributes the absence of parking lot altercations since the system's introduction to this advanced technology, underscoring its vital role in enhancing staff security and engagement—a key aspect in addressing the current healthcare labor shortage.

"I'm immensely proud of what RAD Light My Way is achieving in terms of bolstering security and peace of mind," said Doug Clemons, Chief Marketing Officer at RAD. "Our mission is to spread the word about this transformative technology, which has already made a significant impact at Scotland Memorial Hospital. We're eager to see other hospitals follow their lead, recognizing the crucial role that such innovative solutions play in ensuring the safety of healthcare professionals. It's not just about adopting new technology; it's about creating an environment where every staff member feels valued and protected."

