Irwin named one of Deloitte’s Technology Fast 50™ program winners for 2023

The company also honoured as one of North America’s fastest-growing companies on the Deloitte Technology Fast 500™ list

TORONTO, Nov. 08, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Irwin, a capital markets technology company, today was recognized in the 2023 Deloitte Technology Fast 50™ awards program for its notable accomplishments in business growth, innovation, and entrepreneurship. Irwin secured the 14th position on the list with a remarkable 1682% revenue growth from 2019 to 2022.



In its 26th year, Deloitte’s Technology Fast 50 program winners consist of public and private companies in the technology sector that are transforming the industry. The program honours Canada’s 50 fastest-growing technology companies based on the highest revenue growth percentage over the past four years.

Irwin also earned the 91st place on the broader Deloitte Technology Fast 500™, which ranks the 500 fastest-growing technology companies in North America.

Irwin’s CEO, David Whyte, credits the company’s client-centric approach and commitment to innovation as factors in the company's impressive 1682% revenue growth. Whyte said, “By actively listening to our clients, involving them in our solution-building process, and maintaining a relentless focus on our vision, we've achieved impressive growth. Pivotal to our ability to innovate, we've also focused on building a diverse team—we treat each person as a partner and foster a culture of collaboration.”

Mark Fasken, Irwin’s COO, elaborated: “Our success is driven by our dedication to understanding and addressing our clients' challenges creatively. We continuously seek innovative solutions, both within our organization and for our clients. We've also worked hard to establish ourselves as thought leaders in the investor relations community, continuing to deliver valuable content to our audience.”

“It’s inspiring how this year’s exceptional cohort of Technology Fast 50 winners have delivered outstanding revenue growth even in the face of prevailing uncertainties in the economy and marketplace,” commented Anders McKenzie, partner and national leader for the Technology Fast 50 program at Deloitte Canada. “Fueled by exemplary innovation, creativity, resilience, adaptability, along with superior business leadership, these companies are paving the way as catalysts in their respective sectors and delivering growth and value to the Canadian economy both at home and beyond.”

To qualify for the Deloitte Technology Fast 50 ranking, companies must have been in business for at least four years, have a minimum revenue of $50,000 in 2019 and $5 million in 2022, be headquartered in Canada, own proprietary technology, conduct research, and development activities in Canada and invest a minimum of five percent of gross revenues in R&D.

About Irwin

Irwin is an investor relations and capital markets solution for innovative public companies and their advisors built by a team of passionate entrepreneurs who know the challenges and opportunities that companies face when building relationships with the investment community. Our platform empowers thousands of investor relations officers (IROs) worldwide to manage and enhance their relationships with world-class technology, industry-leading data, award-winning support, and inspiring content.

About the Deloitte Technology Fast 50™ program

The Deloitte Technology Fast 50 program is Canada’s pre-eminent technology awards program. Celebrating its 26th anniversary, the program recognizes business growth, innovation, and entrepreneurship in four distinct categories: Technology Fast 50 ranking, Enterprise—Industry leaders, Clean Technology, and Companies-to-Watch. The program also recognizes companies within the North American Technology Fast 500 ranking, identifying thriving technology companies in the United States and Canada. The 2023 program sponsors include Deloitte, RBCx, Osler, EDC, CCI, TMX, Clarity, and Lafond. For further information, visit www.fast50.ca.

About the 2023 Deloitte Technology Fast 500

Now in its 29th year, the Deloitte Technology Fast 500 provides a ranking of the fastest-growing technology, media, telecommunications, life sciences, fintech, and energy tech companies — both public and private — in North America. Technology Fast 500 award winners are selected based on percentage fiscal year revenue growth from 2019 to 2022.

In order to be eligible for Technology Fast 500 recognition, companies must own proprietary intellectual property or technology that is sold to customers in products that contribute to a majority of the company’s operating revenues. Companies must have base-year operating revenues of at least US$50,000, and current-year operating revenues of at least US$5 million. Additionally, companies must be in business for a minimum of four years and be headquartered within North America.