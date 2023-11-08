Membrane Market for Biogas Upgradation to Hit USD 163.3 million by 2031 | TMR (Analysis, Outlook, Report, Trends, Forecast, Growth)

Advancements in membrane technology are projected to drive the global membrane market for biogas upgradation in the near future.

Wilmington, Delaware, United States, Nov. 08, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Transparency Market Research Inc. - The global membrane market for biogas upgradation is projected to flourish at a CAGR of 8.1% from 2023 to 2031. As per the report published by TMR, a valuation of US$ 163.3 million is anticipated for the market in 2031. As of 2023, the demand for membrane market for biogas upgradation is expected to close at US$ 87.5 million.

Growing focus on reducing greenhouse gas emissions and transitioning to cleaner energy sources, there is an increasing demand for biogas as a renewable energy option driving the membrane market for biogas upgradation as it helps produce high-purity biomethane, which can be injected into natural gas pipelines or used as a vehicle fuel.

Government policies and regulations related to green energy are positively impacting market progress. These policies and regulations include renewable energy targets, feed-in tariffs, renewable portfolio standards, carbon pricing, and incentives for biomethane production. Several countries across the globe are striving to achieve their renewable energy targets. These initiatives are projected to drive the membrane market for biogas upgradation.

Advancements in membrane technology have improved the efficiency and economic viability of biogas upgradation. Lower operating costs and improved separation efficiency make membrane-based processes attractive. Many governments provide incentives, subsidies, and tax credits for biogas and biomethane production, encouraging investment in membrane-based upgradation systems

Competitive Landscape

The global landscape is currently fragmented, with several small and medium-sized companies offering biogas upgradation technologies and services. However, consolidation is expected to occur in the next few years, as the sector matures and larger companies enter the market through mergers and acquisitions.

Air Liquide Advanced Separations

Evonik Industries AG

Schlumberger Limited (SLB)

Bright Renewables B.V.

Air Products and Chemicals, Inc.

DMT International

Pentair

GMT Membrantechnik

GENERON

Membrane Technology and Research, Inc.

Parker Hannifin Corporation

UBE Corporation Europe

Key Takeaways from the Market Study

As of 2022, membrane market for biogas upgradation was valued at US$ 81.0 million

Based on feedstock, the agriculture waste segment is expected to account for the largest share of the membrane market for biogas upgradation from 2023 to 2031.

The power end-use segment is anticipated to dominate the industry during the forecast period.

Membrane Market for Biogas Upgradation: Key Trends and Opportunistic Frontiers

Polymeric membranes, ceramic membranes, and hybrid membranes are gaining traction in the global membrane industry for biogas upgradation.

Increase in demand for renewable energy sources and government policies aimed at reducing greenhouse gas emissions are likely to offer lucrative opportunities to vendors operating in the industry.

Advancements such as highly selective membranes, durability, and integration with bioreactors are boosting the demand for membranes for biogas upgradation

Continuous research and development efforts lead to the development of more efficient and cost-effective membrane materials and systems, making biogas upgradation more accessible.

Membrane Market for Biogas Upgradation – Regional Analysis

North America is projected to grow at a significant pace in the near future. Surge in investment in biogas infrastructure and production is a major factor boosting market statistics of the region.

The availability of tax incentives and grant programs to support the development of biogas upgradation facilities and establishment of renewable portfolio standards that include biogas are also positively impacting the market share of North America.

Europe is estimated to constitute significant market share from 2023 to 2031. Rise in usage of renewable energy and implementation of stringent energy regulations are driving market dynamics of the region.

The European Union has set targets for renewable energy and greenhouse gas reduction. In particular, Germany has been ahead in biogas production and upgradation owing to the presence of a well-developed infrastructure for biogas injection into the natural gas grid.

Key Developments in the Membrane Market for Biogas Upgradation

Air Liquide is a global leader in gas technologies and separation solutions. They offer advanced membrane systems for biogas upgradation, helping to produce high-purity biomethane.

Membrane Market for Biogas Upgradation – Key Segments

By Membrane Type

Hollow Fiber Membranes

Metal Membranes

Polymeric Membranes

Inorganic Membranes

Mixed Matrix Membranes

By Feedstock

Agricultural Waste

Municipal Waste

Industrial Waste

Energy Crops

Others

By End-Use

Power

Transportation

Chemical & Petrochemical

Agriculture

Pharmaceuticals

Others

By Region

North America

Europe

Asia Pacific

Middle East & Africa

Latin America

