PSYC’s CEO to Moderate Panel at The Cannabis & Psychedelics Investment Summit Hosted by Kahner Global

LAS VEGAS, NV, Nov. 08, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- PSYC Corporation (OTC Pink Market: PSYC) (“PSYC”, “PSYC Corp” or the “Company”), parent company to Spotlight Media Corporation (“SMC” or the “wholly owned subsidiary”), an evolving multimedia holding company and leading media authority for expanding industries such as medicinal psychedelics, is pleased to announce the Company’s CEO, David Flores, has been selected to moderate the “Impact Investing” panel at The Cannabis & Psychedelics Investment Summit (the “summit”) hosted by Kahner Global at CohnReznick in New York, NY on November 16, 2023.



The summit will be a family offices series and is being organized by Kahner Global, a professional firm specializing in curating high-level investor conferences, webinars, and private events. The summit is expected to bring together a diverse and impressive list of industry experts, entrepreneurs, and investors involved with the emerging sectors of cannabis and psychedelics for an eventful day of networking and informative panel discussions.

The “Impact Investing” panel moderated by David Flores will feature expert panelists Lisa Ireland, CEO of Longevity Science Foundation and Simeon Schnapper, Founding Partner at JLS Fund and will focus on, amongst other relevant topics, the evolving investment landscape within the psychedelics sector and particularly as specific psychedelic-related clinical trials move closer to possible FDA approval.

A preliminary agenda of all scheduled panels and speakers including information on requesting an invite to the summit can be found on the Kahner Global website.

PSYC CEO, David Flores, had the following remarks about Psychedelic Spotlight’s media partnership and involvement with Kahner Global’s Cannabis & Psychedelics Investment Summit:

“We are honored and thrilled for this wonderful opportunity for Psychedelic Spotlight to provide its industry leading media coverage of Kahner Global’s Cannabis & Psychedelics Investment Summit next week in New York City.

In light of how much has shifted and changed within this emerging sector in the last year alone, events such as this summit offer those within the investment community a unique, and in my opinion, extremely beneficial opportunity to gain valuable insight and knowledge of where things currently stand within it and what the road ahead might look like directly from the experts and professionals who are actively involved with helping to shape it.

Through her tireless work with Kahner Global, I truly believe that Noa Kahner (Founder of Kahner Global) is playing an integral role with effectively establishing an important bridge between some of the most prestigious and influential family offices out there with a psychedelics market sector that continues to demonstrate the potential of completely reshaping society’s approach to mental and physical health and wellness in the years ahead.

We intend for PSYC’s involvement with this summit to reflect our ongoing commitment of furthering our presence as a vital multimedia resource and advocate for the psychedelic industry as well as in our unwavering belief in the value potential we continue to see within this nascent market sector.”

About PSYC Corporation (OTC Pink Market: PSYC)

PSYC Corporation (the “Company” or “PSYC”) is a forward-thinking multimedia leader for progressive and emerging market sectors such as medicinal psychedelics and cannabis.

Management’s assessment is that through the diversified collection of multimedia platforms the Company owns and operates, and most specifically through the news, information, and engaging content they each produce and publish respectively, PSYC has effectively positioned itself at the forefront of some of today’s most dynamic and opportunity-filled market sectors.

About Spotlight Media Corporation

Spotlight Media Corporation (“SMC”) (www.spotlightmediacorp.com) is a Nevada Corporation and is a privately held wholly owned subsidiary of PSYC that was incorporated on February 8, 2022.

SMC currently owns and operates Psychedelic Spotlight which, according to the Company, has emerged as a recognized industry-leading multimedia platform dedicated to covering the growing movement across society involving psychedelic-assisted healing. Additionally, SMC also operates PSPACE, a psychedelic integration and mental wellness consumer-facing platform being developed to effectively meet the demands linked to the expanding interest and curiosity across society related to the healing and therapeutic wonders of psychedelics and other plant based and holistic modalities.

SMC’s service-focused media platforms include Technical 420, On the Bids, and Mushroom Stocks which each serve publicly traded companies operating in the sectors of cannabis, mining and precious metals, and medicinal psychedelics and have become valuable informational resources for individuals following each of these respective market sectors.

