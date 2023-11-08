FCCI Insurance Group Chooses Cloud-Based Technology, Duck Creek OnDemand, and Duck Creek Policy to Enhance Underwriting Ease and Expand Capabilities

With seamless upgrades through Duck Creek’s Active Delivery, FCCI can capitalize on market expansion, foster innovation, and improve customer experiences

BOSTON, Nov. 08, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Duck Creek Technologies, the intelligent solutions provider defining the future of property and casualty (P&C) and general insurance, announces that FCCI Insurance Group (FCCI) has selected Duck Creek Policy to enhance underwriting and customer value across more than 20 states, plus Washington, D.C., leveraging the agility and efficiency of Duck Creek’s cloud-based solutions. With Duck Creek’s cutting-edge policy solution delivered through Duck Creek OnDemand, FCCI will harness the power of Duck Creek’s comprehensive software-as-a-service (SaaS) offering. This deployment will empower FCCI with seamless, real-time upgrades, facilitating business expansion and consistent producer support, all while advancing underwriting and policy capabilities.



FCCI, the Florida-based commercial property and casualty insurer, previously selected Duck Creek Distribution Management to replace legacy distribution management systems and processes. Leveraging Duck Creek OnDemand will further alleviate the burden of maintenance, hosting, and system upgrades, enabling FCCI to explore new products and expand into new markets. In collaboration with Cognizant, a leading systems integrator, these three organizations have worked closely together to deliver an exceptional solution that will add substantial value to FCCI’s producer network and policyholders.

“FCCI exemplifies the future of insurance by embracing the power of cloud-based solutions to provide a superior experience for their customers and leverage our robust solutions and partnership ecosystem to bring modern ease and greater capabilities to their operations,” said Rohit Bedi, Chief Revenue Officer at Duck Creek Technologies. “We’re thrilled to partner with Cognizant to expand upon our strong foundation with FCCI and continue our unwavering commitment to FCCI’s success through world-class technology.”

“FCCI strives to deliver exceptional agent and customer experiences, focusing on relationships and efficient operations. Our ability to grow profitably and expand into new lines of business was a key driver of selecting Duck Creek OnDemand for FCCI Specialty,” said Dave Patel, Senior Vice President and Chief Information Officer at FCCI Insurance Group. “Speed to market and the ability to make product changes in real time were additional factors in our decision to go with Duck Creek OnDemand. This is a major step in our digital and customer experience transformation, and one we anticipate serving us and our customers well into the future.”

About FCCI

Founded in 1959 in Sarasota, Florida, FCCI Insurance Group provides commercial property and casualty insurance, risk control services and surety bonds. FCCI writes business exclusively through 575 contracted agencies and 4,054 independent agents in 20 states, plus Washington, D.C. Coverages include auto, crime, cyber liability, equipment, property, general liability, inland marine, umbrella and workers’ compensation. Contract and commercial surety bonds are written through agents in 44 states. FCCI insures policyholders across many industries, including agribusiness, construction, manufacturing, medical and professional, restaurants and hospitality, retail, service and repair, and wholesalers and distributors. FCCI has $2.8 billion in assets, $1 billion in direct written premium and is rated A (Excellent) by A.M. Best Company. FCCI has regional and branch offices in Florida, Georgia, Indiana, Mississippi, Texas and Virginia.

About Cognizant

Cognizant (Nasdaq: CTSH) engineers modern businesses. We help our clients modernize technology, reimagine processes and transform experiences so they can stay ahead in our fast-changing world. Together, we're improving everyday life. See how at www.cognizant.com or @cognizant.

About Duck Creek Technologies

Duck Creek Technologies is the intelligent solutions provider defining the future of the property and casualty (P&C) and general insurance industry. We are the platform upon which modern insurance systems are built, enabling the industry to capitalize on the power of the cloud to run agile, intelligent, and evergreen operations. Authenticity, purpose, and transparency are core to Duck Creek, and we believe insurance should be there for individuals and businesses when, where, and how they need it most. Our market-leading solutions are available on a standalone basis or as a full suite, and all are available via Duck Creek OnDemand. Visit www.duckcreek.com to learn more. Follow Duck Creek on our social channels for the latest information – LinkedIn and Twitter.

