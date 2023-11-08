Pedro Israel Orta former CIA and author of "The Broken Whistle: A Deep State Run Amok" to speak in Georgia November 13th

The Fall of Deceit Dcoumentary premere November 13th , 2023 Pedro Israel Orta former CIA author "The Broken Whistle: A Deep State Run Amok" Laura Loomer filming for The Fall Of Deceit

Pedro Israel Orta to attend the free film premiere of the Fall of Deceit in Atlanta Georgia on Monday November 13th 2023

The Fall of Deceit is a must see film and with Pedro Israel Orta attending for meet and greets the audience is in for a thrill” — Stan Fitzgerald VFAF Veterans for Trump grassroots President

ATLANTA, GEORGIA, USA, November 8, 2023 / EINPresswire.com / -- From the press room of L-Strategies - the official press of Legacy PAC Pedro Israel Orta author of "The Broken Whistle: A Deep State Run Amok. Memoir of a CIA Whistleblower" Will be attending the the Premiere of "The Fall of Deceit" delivering remarks on the Deep State and doing meet and greets. The screening of the new documentary will be held 11-13-23 , 630PM at The Springs Cinema and Tap House 5920 Roswell Rd. Suite C-103. Atlanta, Ga, 30328Also joining the premiere will be Chuck Hand , a J6 defendant running for congress , who will give remarks and meet and greet the audience."The Fall of Deceit" is a groundbreaking documentary by Frank X. Panico and Stan & Donna Fitzgerald that stars General Flynn with Laura Loomer , Roger Stone , Admiral Charles Kubic , Vernon Jones , Congressman Jody Hice , Jeffrey Clark , John Solomon , John Nantz , Robert Jeffress and Mallory Staples.Veterans for America First aka Veterans for Trump national spokesman Admiral Charles Kubic will headline the film premiere cast along with VFAF Ambassador Mallory Staples. Cobb County GOP Chair Salleigh Grubbs will MC the event. Director Frank X Panico and the producers Stan & Donna Fitzgerald will also be in attendance with other special guests.To view the trailer visit : https://youtu.be/izeO4JpvzFI To sign up for the FREE event visit https://cobbcountyrepublicanparty.wildapricot.org/event-5462740 seating is limited please register. Note fill in any voting precinct on the Cobb GOP form , you need not be a member of Cobb to attend.The film is available for download on the studio website or a DVD can be purchased on Amazon.comThe production of the film was sponsored by VFAF Veterans for Trump grassroots national president Stan Fitzgerald with his wife VFAF Ambassador Donna Fitzgerald. The film premiere is sponsored by Legacy PAC President Jared Craig.Stan Fitzgerald , Jared Craig , Mark Finchem , Kelli Ward and Martha Boneta Fain are on the Legacy PAC Team.In other Legacy PAC news:Legacy PAC to produce a 2024 Border documentary film project and border tours for candidates.Legacy PAC launched an election security seminar with PAC President attorney Jared Craig offering legal strategy and solutions on transitioning to paper ballots and removing Dominion voting machines. The kick off was held at the Paulding County Georgia GOP where county leadership is willing to push for election security and paper ballots. https://legacypac.org/legacy-pac-launches-election-security-seminar-tour/

Pedro Israel Orta former CIA author "The Broken Whistle: A Deep State Run Amok" with Stan Fitzgerald