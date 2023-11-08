Meeting Notice: Maryland Agricultural Fair Board to Meet on November 22

ANNAPOLIS, MD – The Maryland Agricultural Fair Board will meet on Wednesday, November 22 at 10:00 a.m. at the Maryland Department of Agriculture, 50 Harry S. Truman Pkwy, Annapolis. Agenda items will include a presentation from the American Shorthorn Association, fiscal updates, and reports from the board. For further information about the meeting, please contact Harrison Palmer harrisonb.palmer@maryland.gov or (410) 841-5882.
