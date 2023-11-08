Submit Release
News Search

There were 1,807 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 456,447 in the last 365 days.

Meeting Notice: Maryland Agricultural Fair Board to Meet on November 22

ANNAPOLIS, MD – The Maryland Agricultural Fair Board will meet on Wednesday, November 22 at 10:00 a.m. at the Maryland Department of Agriculture, 50 Harry S. Truman Pkwy, Annapolis. Agenda items will include a presentation from the American Shorthorn Association, fiscal updates, and reports from the board. For further information about the meeting, please contact Harrison Palmer harrisonb.palmer@maryland.gov or (410) 841-5882.

You just read:

Meeting Notice: Maryland Agricultural Fair Board to Meet on November 22

Distribution channels:


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

We use cookies for analytics, personalized content and ads. By continuing to browse this site, you agree to this use. Learn more