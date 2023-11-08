Biomerica Expands inFoods IBS Reach with Addition of Several New GI Groups

Biomerica remains on track for inFoods ® IBS national rollout during calendar 2024, and expects strong product revenue growth during national rollout

Veteran Vice President of Sales and National Accounts hired along with first set of regional sales representatives

IRVINE, Calif., Nov. 08, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Biomerica, Inc. (Nasdaq: BMRA), (the “Company”) a global provider of advanced medical products today announced that several new Gastrointestinal (GI) groups have signed up and begun using the Company's revolutionary inFoods® IBS Product. This expansion demonstrates growing recognition and adoption of the inFoods IBS test in the medical community, broadening Biomerica's influence in providing innovative solutions for Irritable Bowel Syndrome (IBS) while positioning the Company for product revenue growth over the coming quarters. These new groups join Gastro Health, a group with 390 GI physicians which was the Company's first large physician group customer. In addition, several additional Gastro Health office locations have started using the inFoods IBS therapy for their IBS patients.

Among the new groups, the two that represent the largest opportunity include an integrated medical system, and an additional large GI group. Within these, Biomerica has started in key offices and plans to strategically add additional locations in the future. Notably, the integrated medical system employs approximately 7,500 medical staff and had over 150,000 inpatient discharges in fiscal year 2021. The large GI group has over 90 physicians in 60 locations and offers advanced treatment options for GI diseases.

The inFoods IBS product has been studied extensively, showcasing notable clinical outcomes in a double blinded, placebo-controlled study at several prominent medical centers including Mayo Clinic, Beth Israel Deaconess Medical Center Inc. – a Harvard Medical School Teaching Hospital, Houston Methodist Hospital, and the University of Michigan. The clinical results demonstrated a significant improvement in Abdominal Pain Intensity (API) (trial participants with >30% reduction in pain) for IBS patients in the treatment diet arm compared to those in the placebo diet arm (p-value of 0.0246) in the clinical trial. These improvements were not only deemed clinically significant but also in the case of certain endpoints, comparable or even superior to certain FDA cleared IBS drugs in the market.

Dr. Charles Randall, a leading gastroenterologist, expressed, “We are excited to have the inFoods IBS product as a new tool to help alleviate the suffering we see in our IBS patients. The relief of IBS symptoms in the clinical study, which we participated in, were significant, fostering enhanced quality of life for those under our care.”

Patients have also praised the product, with one sharing, “Using the inFoods IBS product has led to a life-changing outcome for me. The relief from symptoms has significantly improved my daily life, and I am immensely grateful.”

Salesforce Strengthened and Expanded to Meet Expected Demand for inFoods IBS

To support this marketing and sales expansion, Biomerica has strengthened its salesforce by adding a veteran Vice President of Sales and National Accounts, along with key Territory Managers. These hires will drive broader adoption by physician groups and allow seamless integration of the inFoods IBS product within the clinical workflow of new groups offering the product to their patients.

“We are enthusiastic about the positive reception and response of our inFoods IBS product among these new GI groups,” said Zackary Irani, CEO of Biomerica.

Robert Carlson, CCO added, “We have now completed the back-end and operational set-up to allow us to launch the inFoods IBS product nationally. The product addresses the $30 billion IBS market where surprisingly little relief is currently available for patients, and where there is significant existing demand. Our dedicated team, along with our newly hired experienced sales professionals, are expected to enable the Company to achieve its revenue growth targets.”

Biomerica continues to solidify its position in innovative GI solutions, with the inFoods IBS product being a testament to improving patient lives. The Company remains steadfast in its mission to enhance gastrointestinal care, reduce healthcare costs, and improve the quality of life of approximately 750 million individuals suffering from IBS around the world.

About Biomerica (NASDAQ: BMRA )

Biomerica, Inc. ( www.biomerica.com ) is a global biomedical technology company that develops, patents, manufactures and markets advanced diagnostic and therapeutic products used at the point-of-care (in home and in physicians' offices) and in hospital/clinical laboratories for detection and/or treatment of medical conditions and diseases. The Company's products are designed to enhance the health and well-being of people, while reducing total healthcare costs. Biomerica's primary focus is on gastrointestinal and inflammatory diseases where the Company has multiple diagnostic and therapeutic products in development.

About inFoods®

The inFoods IBS test is designed to assess a patient’s above normal immunoreactivity to specific foods utilizing a simple finger-stick blood sample. Instead of difficult to manage broad dietary restrictions, physicians can now use the inFoods IBS information to make targeted, patient-specific recommendations about trigger foods that, when removed from the diet, may alleviate IBS symptoms such as pain, bloating, diarrhea and constipation. The inFoods IBS test and clinical outcomes were studied at several prominent centers including Mayo Clinic, Beth Israel Deaconess Medical Center Inc. - a Harvard Medical School Teaching Hospital, Houston Methodist Hospital, and the University of Michigan. The clinical results for improvement in the Abdominal Pain Intensity (API) responder endpoint of >30% reduction in pain, for IBS patients in the treatment diet arm was greater than patients in the placebo diet arm (p-value of 0.0246). The improvement for patients in the treatment arm versus the placebo arm is considered clinically significant and for certain endpoints is similar and, in some cases, better than the current drugs in the market. Further information about Biomerica’s patented inFoods® Technology Platform can be found at: https://biomerica.com/inFoods/our-technology/ .

