La Rosa Enters into Strategic Referral Partnership with Janover

Celebration, FL, Nov. 08, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- La Rosa Holdings Corp. (NASDAQ: LRHC) (“La Rosa” or the “Company”), a holding company for seven agent-centric, technology-integrated, cloud-based, multi-service real estate companies, today announced that it has entered into a strategic referral partnership agreement with Janover Inc. (Nasdaq: JNVR) (“Janover”), an AI-enabled B2B fintech marketplace connecting commercial property borrowers and lenders with a human touch. Janover operates an online commercial loan marketplace that connects prospective borrowers and lenders for originating loans and will introduce La Rosa to clients that need commercial real estate brokers. The partnership is expected to provide La Rosa’s brokers with new tools to facilitate commercial loans, thereby generating a new revenue stream for La Rosa’s brokers and the Company.

“We are very excited about our referral agreement with Janover,” commented Joe La Rosa, CEO of La Rosa. “Janover provides a powerful platform that addresses key issues related to inefficiency in the commercial real estate lending market. We believe their expansive network of banks and first-in-class AI enabled fintech platform will help drive referrals to our brokers. In addition, our agreement with Janover builds on our track record and growing brand recognition within the residential market by providing new tools to help originate commercial real estate loans, illustrating our commitment to driving new revenue streams for our brokers and the Company. We believe in the power of AI and the impact it will make in the real estate market. We recently launched our own proprietary AI system called JAEME that drives marketing, efficiency, and sales. By harnessing the power of Janover’s AI fintech marketplace and technology, our goal is to help realtors stay ahead in today’s competitive market and drive better outcomes.”

Blake Janover, CEO of Janover, stated, “We are excited to partner with La Rosa. We believe this is a natural fit as they too are innovators within the commercial property transaction space. Our AI-enabled platform is expected to improve loan outcomes for borrowers and create more competitive loan terms than traditional means because of our significant reach, resulting in an improved certainty of execution which bodes well for La Rosa’s buyers and sellers. We believe our partnership with La Rosa will drive value to La Rosa’s and Janover’s customers alike, enhancing our respective ecosystems and generating new revenue for both platforms.”

About La Rosa Holdings Corp.

La Rosa is a holding company for seven agent-centric, technology-integrated, cloud-based, multi-service real estate companies. In addition to providing person-to-person residential and commercial real estate brokerage services to the public, the Company cross-sells ancillary technology-based products and services primarily to its sales agents and the sales agents associated with their franchisees. La Rosa’s business is organized based on the services they provide internally to their agents and to the public, which are residential and commercial real estate brokerage, franchising, real estate brokerage education and coaching, and property management. La Rosa has seven La Rosa Realty corporate real estate brokerage offices located in Florida, 26 La Rosa Realty franchised real estate brokerage offices in six states in the United States and Puerto Rico. The Company’s real estate brokerage offices, both corporate and franchised, are staffed with more than 2,380 licensed real estate brokers and sales associates.

For more information, please visit: https://www.larosaholdings.com



About Janover Inc.

Janover is a B2B fintech marketplace connecting commercial property borrowers and lenders with a human touch. The Company seeks to revolutionize the commercial real estate lending market by making it hyper-efficient, transparent, and accessible to all rather than the few. Through the Company’s online platform, it provides technology that connects commercial mortgage borrowers looking for capital to refinance, build, or purchase commercial property, including, but not limited to, apartment buildings, to commercial property lenders. Borrowers include, but are not limited to, owners, operators, and developers of commercial real estate including multifamily properties and most recently, a growing segment of small business owners, which Janover believes represents a significant growth opportunity. Lenders include small banks, credit unions, REITs, Fannie Mae® and Freddie Mac® multifamily lenders, FHA® multifamily lenders, debt funds, CMBS lenders, SBA lenders, and more. Additional information about the Company is available at: https://janover.co/ .

Forward-Looking Statements

This press release contains forward-looking statements regarding the Company’s current expectations that are subject to various risks and uncertainties. Such statements include statements regarding the Company’s ability to grow its business and other statements that are not historical facts, including statements which may be accompanied by the words “intends,” “may,” “will,” “plans,” “expects,” “anticipates,” “projects,” “predicts,” “estimates,” “aims,” “believes,” “hopes,” “potential” or similar words. These statements are not guarantees of future performance and are subject to certain risks, uncertainties and assumptions that are difficult to predict. Actual results could differ materially from those described in these forward-looking statements due to certain factors, including without limitation, the Company's ability to achieve profitable operations, customer acceptance of new services, the demand for the Company’s services and the Company’s customers' economic condition, the impact of competitive services and pricing, general economic conditions and other risk factors detailed in the Company's filings with the United States Securities and Exchange Commission (the "SEC”). You are urged to carefully review and consider any cautionary statements and other disclosures, including the statements made under the headings “Risk Factors” and elsewhere in documents that we file from time to time with the SEC. Forward-looking statements contained in this press release are made only as of the date of the this press release, and La Rosa does not undertake any responsibility to update any forward-looking statements in this release, except as may be required by applicable law. References and links to websites have been provided as a convenience, and the information contained on such websites is not incorporated by reference into this press release.

For more information, contact: info@larosaholdings.com



Investor Relations Contact:

Crescendo Communications, LLC

David Waldman/Natalya Rudman

Tel: (212) 671-1020

Email: LRHC@crescendo-ir.com



