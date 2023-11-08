Society Pass Inc (Nasdaq: SOPA) / NusaTrip Inc Expands Geographic Coverage Through Strategic Partnership with China-based Guangzhou Junwei International Travel Service Co. Ltd to Enhance Travel Experience for Customers in Southeast Asia and China

JAKARTA, Indonesia, Nov. 08, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- NusaTrip ("NusaTrip"), the online travel arm of Society Pass Incorporated ("SoPa") (Nasdaq: SOPA), Southeast Asia's (SEA) next generation, data-driven, loyalty, fintech and e-commerce ecosystem, announces strategic partnership with China-based Guangzhou Junwei International Travel Service Co. Ltd. (“Jun Wei”) to enhance travel options and experience for customers in both SEA and the People’s Republic of China (China).

Founded in 2008 as a leading travel consolidator focused on the Chinese B2B market, Jun Wei possesses strong relationships with Chinese airlines and travel agencies and offers significant pricing promotions and flight choices for its partners and customers. Under this partnership, NusaTrip and Jun Wei leverage their respective expertise in the SEA and China markets to create innovative solutions that streamline booking processes, improve customer service, and provide personalized travel recommendations. Both NusaTrip and Jun Wei are looking at co-branding services in the medium term to jointly market to their customer bases. By fusing NusaTrip’s extensive travel services in SEA and Jun Wei’s access to the Chinese flight sector, this partnership aims to provide unmatched convenience and deliver exceptional value to regional and international travelers in Asia Pacific.

This partnership arises at a pivotal moment in the travel industry’s development, marked by a growing preference among travelers for personalized and convenient services. NusaTrip and Jun Wei are strategically positioned to cater to these evolving needs, offering exceptional customer service, travel experience, and a diverse selection of travel choices.

Patrick Soetanto, Nusatrip Chief Executive Officer, explains, “NusaTrip is delighted to announce our partnership with Jun Wei to improve traveler options and experiences by offering unparalleled comfort and a wide variety of flight choices. As we extend our services to China and other destinations, our focus is on empowering our customers with unmatched options and convenience. With our ongoing expansion, NusaTrip remains resolute in our goals to revolutionize travel, providing effortless journeys and limitless opportunities to travelers around the world, alongside Jun Wei.”

Zhang Guo Hua, Director at Jun Wei comments, “We are pleased to embark on this collaborative journey with SEA’s leading online travel agency, NusaTrip. Envisioning the beneficial effects we can generate for travelers worldwide, we look forward to introducing a network of over 100+ airline partners as well as the expertise of out 150+ staff to ensure that we deliver on our promises and continue to grow both companies via this partnership. As travel returns to normal levels in China post pandemic, we are looking to grow alongside NusaTrip to develop a much bigger offering for our Asia Pacific business.”

About NusaTrip

Established in 2013, NusaTrip is an IATA-licensed online travel agency that caters to local and global customers by harnessing cutting-edge technology and a 24/7 customer-centric support team-as-a-service. NusaTrip is now an integral part of Society Pass (Nasdaq: SoPa) ecosystem.

About Society Pass Inc

Founded in 2018 as a data-driven loyalty, fintech and e-commerce ecosystem in the fast-growing markets of Vietnam, Indonesia, Philippines, Singapore and Thailand, which account for more than 80% of the SEA population, and with offices located in Bangkok, Ho Chi Minh City, Jakarta, Manila, and Singapore, Society Pass Incorporated (Nasdaq: SOPA) is an acquisition-focused holding company operating 5 interconnected verticals (loyalty, digital media, travel, telecoms, and lifestyle), which seamlessly connects millions of registered consumers and hundreds of thousands of registered merchants/brands across multiple product and service categories throughout SEA.

Society Pass completed an initial public offering and began trading on the Nasdaq under the ticker SOPA in November 2021.

SoPa acquires fast growing e-commerce companies and expands its user base across a robust product and service ecosystem. SoPa integrates these complementary businesses through its signature Society Pass fintech platform and circulation of its universal loyalty points or Society Points, which has entered beta testing and is expected to launch broadly at the beginning of 2023. Society Pass loyalty program members earn and redeem Society Points and receive personalised promotions based on SoPa’s data capabilities and understanding of consumer shopping behaviour. SoPa has amassed more than 3.7 million registered consumers and over 650,000 registered merchants and brands. It has invested 2+ years building proprietary IT architecture to effectively scale and support its consumers, merchants, and acquisitions.

Society Pass leverages technology to tailor a more personalised experience for customers in the purchase journey and to transform the entire retail value chain in SEA. SoPa operates Thoughtful Media Group , a Thailand-based, a social commerce-focused, premium digital video multi-platform network; NusaTrip , a leading Indonesia-based Online Travel Agency; VLeisure, Vietnam’s leading provider of hotel management and payment solutions; Gorilla G lobal , a Singapore-based, mobile network operator; Leflair.com , Vietnam’s leading lifestyle e-commerce platform.

