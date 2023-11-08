SourceKnowledge recognized as No. 31 on the 2023 Deloitte’s Technology Fast 50™

Its success is attributed to its programmatic technology as well as flexible benefits for advertisers, affiliates and publishers

MONTRÉAL, Nov. 08, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- SourceKnowledge , a mrge company, today announced that it ranked No. 31 as part of the 2023 Deloitte Technology Fast 50™ awards program for its rapid revenue growth, entrepreneurial spirit, and bold innovation. SourceKnowledge revenue grew 553% from 2019 to 2022.



Celebrating its 26th anniversary, Deloitte’s Technology Fast 50 program recognizes Canada’s 50 fastest-growing technology companies based on the highest revenue growth percentage over the past four years. The program runs alongside the broader Deloitte North American Technology Fast 500™, with winners automatically eligible for this elite ranking.

SourceKnowledge has continued to make strides throughout 2023 – from its acquisition by mrge to the recent launch of the first large-scale programmatic affiliate buying and selling capabilities. The company was recognized on Deloitte's 2022 Technology Fast 500 list and its client work has been honored on with other awards – shortlisted for the ExchangeWires’ The Wires in the Best Ecommerce Acquisition Strategy category for their work with Unbound Babes and a finalist for the Global Performance Marketing Awards in the Best DTC Campaign category for their work with Wine.com .

Hector Pantazopoulos, co-founder and CRO of SourceKnowledge said, “Supporting the open web and democratized internet is critical for the economy and society and is at the heart of everything we do at SourceKnowledge. As advertisers prepare for a cookieless future, lower-funnel, content-based marketing continues to prove successful for reaching high-intent shoppers. Our solutions are created to guarantee that publishers are properly compensated for their high-converting traffic. We are proud to be recognized by Deloitte for our growth as a result of directly addressing a market need.”

“It’s inspiring how this year’s exceptional cohort of Technology Fast 50 winners have delivered outstanding revenue growth even in the face of prevailing uncertainties in the economy and marketplace,” commented Anders McKenzie, partner and national leader for the Technology Fast 50 program at Deloitte Canada. “Fueled by exemplary innovation, creativity, resilience, adaptability, along with superior business leadership, these companies are paving the way as catalysts in their respective sectors and delivering growth and value to the Canadian economy both at home and beyond.”

About the Deloitte Technology Fast 50™ program

The Deloitte Technology Fast 50 program is Canada’s pre-eminent technology awards program. Celebrating its 26th anniversary, the program recognizes business growth, innovation, and entrepreneurship in four distinct categories: Technology Fast 50 ranking, Enterprise—Industry leaders, Clean Technology, and Companies-to-Watch. The program also recognizes companies within the North American Technology Fast 500 ranking, identifying thriving technology companies in the United States and Canada. The 2023 program sponsors include Deloitte, RBCx, Osler, EDC, CCI, TMX, Clarity, and Lafond. For further information, visit www.fast50.ca .

About SourceKnowledge

SourceKnowledge, a mrge company, is an ad network that empowers incremental reach for retailers and increased yield for publishers. The performance-first platform allows retailers and DTC brands to spend based on their goals, and rewards publishers that drive conversions with a CPC model. The company has direct integrations with key eCommerce plugins – Shopify, WooCommerce, Magento, and BigCommerce.

Committed to ensuring that open-web publishers are compensated for their efforts in audience curation and content creation, the SourceKnowledge platform utilizes its SmartBidder™ technology to detect and reward converting traffic in real time.

SourceKnowledge is headquartered in Montréal, Québec. Learn more at: https://www.sourceknowledge.com/ .

